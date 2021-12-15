So many things changed this season on Succession, but despite all of the bizarre-themed birthday parties, lavish Italian weddings, and UTI scares, the endgame for everyone on this show remained the same. The goal is to be crowned king of Waystar Royco, right?

Obviously, if you’re a Roy child, there are other needs: the need to feel love from your parental figures, the need to prove yourself worthy of inheriting the throne, and, in Roman’s case, the twisted need to f*ck your own mother … but power, that’s the name of this gross little game and this season, some people lost it while others happened to gain some.

So who’s sitting pretty after the season finale and who has some serious corporate ladder-climbing still to do? We’re ranking the Roy family members (and Waystar Royco lackeys) based on their line of succession hopes after that explosive season three ending.

8. Kendall Roy, Shiv Roy, & Roman Roy (The F*cking Pedestrians)

All three Roy siblings are currently buried under a garbage fire of their own making when it comes to the company’s future leadership plans. These “f*cking pedestrians” thought they could beat their father at their own game and even though their carpool coup was exhilarating and, quite frankly, inspiring — in the immortal words of Tom Wambgans, we’ve seen these three get f*cked before. We’ve never seen Logan get f*cked once. They’re defeated, heartbroken, and, in Shiv’s case, currently occupied with murderous fantasies that end with her husband’s castration — but they’re working together for the first time and I’d hate to be the one facing their collective wrath next season.

7. One of Kendall’s Kids

It’s doubtful Logan Roy even remembers the names of his only grandchildren but this explicative-hurling tyrant has never met an impressionable, lonely, unloved kid he didn’t immediately try to mindf*ck so don’t count out these two.

6. Gerri Kellman

Gerri Kellman coined the new motto of single women everywhere when their extended family eventually quizzes them on their love lives this holiday season. “How does it serve my interests?” is a battle cry, a line drawn in the sand. The current Waystar Royco CEO has always been out for number one and she’s been nimble enough to dodge Congressional witch hunts and would-be-heir invasion attempts to sit atop the corporate food chain — for now. It’s unlikely she’ll take over the entire company, but weirder things have happened, and don’t forget, she’s got the best kind of blackmail material to ensure she has a place in this new regime: Roman Roy dick pics.

5. Connor Roy

Connor “The Eldest Son” Roy has finally realized his place in the line of succession and all these other b*tches better watch out. He’s got a new fiance — albeit one who’s so reluctant to marry him that the most romantic answer she could give to his proposal is “F*ck it” — his political campaign is (somehow) still alive, and he managed to avoid getting roped into his sibling’s Jacobin rebellion. The only problem: if the Swede does take over, Connor’s libertarian(ish) platform might be shut down. Oh, and did you see the way he was handling that butter knife? The guy is one family intervention away from skipping to the front of the inheritance line the ol fashioned way.

4. Tom Wambsgans