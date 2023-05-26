This Sunday is the final episode of Succession, in case you hadn’t heard. How will you be celebrating? I plan on ordering from California Pizza Kitchen, pouring myself a glass of undrinkable wine, and maybe doing the old cocaine (for legal purposes, this is a joke; also, I have never done cocaine, and never will after seeing what Tom is like on the nose candy).

Another fun way to prepare for the series finale is to guess what will happen. DraftKings has put together some predictions, with “the most likely scenario (at 2-1 odds) being that Waystar Royco will be sold to GoJo, the Norwegian internet conglomerate led by shifty CEO Lukas Matsson,” according to Variety. It doesn’t take a betting genius to forecast that Alexander Skarsgård’s character — and his Scandinavian posse — will be lil’ stinkers in the finale.

Here are more hypothetical odds, in order most to least likely:

Waystar Royco sold (2-1)

Shiv named CEO (5-2)

Kendall named CEO (3-1)

Roman named CEO (8-1)

Connor named CEO (14-1)

Tom Wambsgans named CEO (20-1)

Marcia (Logan’s third wife) named CEO (30-1)

Greg Hirsch named CEO (50-1)

Logan’s first wife named CEO (100-1)

If Greg saying the last “f*ck off” on Succession was an option, it would have better odds than 50 to 1.

(Via Variety)