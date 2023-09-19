Sydney Sweeney‘s 26th birthday party went a lot smoother (and with less controversy) than her mom’s 60th celebration.

The Euphoria actress had an ’80s prom-themed birthday bash over the weekend. Sweeney wore a Barbie pink dress with puffed out sleeves, along with “a glittery micro Self Portrait bag, a coordinating corsage (of course), a diamond choker necklace with matching earrings from Elizabeth Cole, and pointed-toe slingback heels with bows,” according to InStyle.

Beauty-wise, the blonde bombshell styled her hair into corkscrew curls with an extremely deep side part, and she teamed her curly mane with sparkly eye makeup, thick black liner, and a pink lip. Among photos of the birthday girl blowing out candles, “Syd’s Prom” was the school dance everyone dreamed of in the ‘80s: disco balls, metallic streamers, pink draped curtains, a lit-up dance floor, and balloon backdrops.

Does this count as method acting if Sweeney plays a high schooler on TV?

Guests included Nicola Peltz Beckham, Alexandra Shipp, Camila Mendes, Ariana Greenblatt, Dylan Mulvaney, and Anitta, who wrote in an Instagram Story, “My first prom thanks to the bday girl @sydney_sweeney U deserve the best!!!” There’s no word on the soundtrack, but it wouldn’t be a real 1980s prom without an awkward slow dance to “Forever Young” by Alphaville.

You can see photos and videos from the party below.

(Via InStyle)