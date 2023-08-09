In 2022, Sydney Sweeney asked the internet to chill the heck out over photos of her mom’s 60th birthday, including one guest wearing a “Blues Live Matter” shirt. There were also partygoers donning MAGA-style “Make Sixty Great Again” hats. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” she tweeted at the time.

The Euphoria actress further discussed the uproar in an interview with Variety.

“There were so many misinterpretations,” she said. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

Sweeney continued, “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down. And it’s so fascinating to see.”

Speaking of fascinations, the actress commented on the messy drama with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care,” she said, adding, “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

(Via Variety)