Sydney Sweeney was never, ever happier than when the internet got really mad at her after her family wore “Make Sixty Great Again” hats and a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt at her mom’s “surprise hoedown” birthday party. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” the Euphoria and The White Lotus star tweeted at the time.

Sweeney discussed the “controversy” in an interview with British GQ, where she appeared on the cover of the Men of the Year issue. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” she said. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.” Sweeney did, however, discuss what it’s like being with her family now that she’s a world-famous actress.

“When I go home my family doesn’t understand me or the world I’m in anymore,” she explained. “But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I’m in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me.” At least her chill-sounding grandparents seem to understand her.

Sweeney will next appear in Madame Web and a remake of Barbarella.

(Via British GQ)