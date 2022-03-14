Season two of HBO’s Euphoria was reportedly a “hellish” ordeal, but star Sydney Sweeney wants to set the record straight about one story that she claims has been blown out of proportion.

In a January 2022 interview with the Independent, the Emmy-worthy actress said, “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator Sam Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

That quote led to headlines about Sweeney asking and/or demanding that her nude scenes be cut from the show, but that’s not the case. “I never asked him to cut any scenes,” she told Teen Vogue. “It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with.”

Sweeney continued, “I think it’s important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

This headline about Sweeney being cooler than everyone else, though? Absolutely true.

