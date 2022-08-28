Over the last couple years, Sydney Sweeney has become one of the biggest young stars in Hollywood, becoming both a sex symbol and an acclaimed actress currently up for multiple Emmys. She’s also been vocal about how the way the industry currently operates isn’t as lucrative for actors as it once was. But with fame comes unusual, sometimes absurd levels of scrutiny. Such is the case when a lot of people on social media got up in arms over learning she has some MAGA relatives, prompting Sweeney herself to tell them to chill the heck out.

Sweeney, who hails from Spokane, Washington, visited her family for her mother’s birthday, where they threw what she called a “surprise hoedown.” She posted pictures from the gathering, with everyone in Western garb — and in one case, a “Blue Lives Matter” t-shirt.

As the photos circulated over social media, some expressed horror that Sweeney has MAGA relatives, or might even be MAGA herself. Eventually, Sweeney herself felt compelled to step in and swat down any suggestion that politics played a key part in what was for her a lovely celebration for her mom’s birthday.

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she tweeted that night. “Please stop making assumptions.” She added, “Much love to everyone [heart emoji] and Happy Birthday Mom!”

So, guess what? Lots of people who live in progressive parts of America come from less progressive parts of America. They have lots of relatives who don’t share their socio-political beliefs. They also have to see them from time to time, especially during family birthday gatherings. In any case, happy birthday to Sydney Sweeney’s mom.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)