At this point, if you are an actor and you haven’t been asked to join a Marvel film, it’s probably a little embarrassing. The superhero franchise has been churning out content faster than humanely possible lately, and they just announced their newest Marvel addition: Euphoria’s breakout star Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney will join Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the upcoming Sony/Marvel superhero film directed by S.J. Clarkson. For those of you who are having a hard time following, Sony Pictures’ Marvel installments include Spider-Man and Venom, and it’s slightly different than the MCU, which includes The Avengers, etc., though Spider-man is technically both MCU and Sony. Also, The X-Men fit in there somewhere, though they are owned by Fox. It’s a little hard to keep track.

Madame Web is depicted as an older woman with telekinetic powers who is hooked up to a machine that looks a lot like a web, hence the name. She uses her mind to fight the bad guys and help others, similar to Doctor Strange. Since Johnson, who is definitely not an elderly woman, was cast as the lead, it is looking like Madame Web might be some sort of origin story. As per the original description: “Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.”

It’s unclear who Sweeney will be playing in the movie, though we know she has some great dramatic acting experience.