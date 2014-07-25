Tatiana Maslany Recreated A Scene From ‘Shaun Of The Dead’

#Simon Pegg
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.25.14 5 Comments

Well, this is sure to make many a nerd very happy: Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, one of our favorite people, recreated a scene from Shaun of the Dead, one of our favorite movies, because San Diego Comic-Con, or something. I didn’t know I needed the one-woman Clone Club dressed as Simon Pegg (with red on her) in my life, but now I can’t imagine getting by without it.

Is there anyone whose autograph you’d wait in line for?

The cast of Shaun of the Dead. I met Edgar Wright, and he was awesome, but I’d love to meet Simon Pegg. I saw Shaun of the Dead when it first came out, and I was just blown away. I was just like, “This is a perfect film.” I cried. I laughed. I was terrified. I believed every moment.

If this whole Orphan Black thing doesn’t work out, Maslany has a solid second career as a celebrity impersonator to fall back on. I hear she does a mean Robert Shaw in Jaws.

Via Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg
TAGSorphan blackSHAUN OF THE DEADsimon peggTatiana Maslany

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP