Tatiana Maslany Recreated A Scene From ‘Shaun Of The Dead’

Well, this is sure to make many a nerd very happy: Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, one of our favorite people, recreated a scene from Shaun of the Dead, one of our favorite movies, because San Diego Comic-Con, or something. I didn’t know I needed the one-woman Clone Club dressed as Simon Pegg (with red on her) in my life, but now I can’t imagine getting by without it.

Is there anyone whose autograph you’d wait in line for? The cast of Shaun of the Dead. I met Edgar Wright, and he was awesome, but I’d love to meet Simon Pegg. I saw Shaun of the Dead when it first came out, and I was just blown away. I was just like, “This is a perfect film.” I cried. I laughed. I was terrified. I believed every moment.

If this whole Orphan Black thing doesn’t work out, Maslany has a solid second career as a celebrity impersonator to fall back on. I hear she does a mean Robert Shaw in Jaws.

Via Hollywood Reporter