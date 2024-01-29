For all of time, Football fans and Swifties have been able to peacefully co-exist. They existed in different realms with only a few minor overlaps, like Swift mentioning the Eagles in her lyrics but for the most part, they didn’t need to choose. And now….it doesn’t feel that way. Times have changed and it’s getting scary out there for casual sports enjoyers. Sure, Swift wrote the lyrics “In your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team” but she can’t really take her own advice now, can she?

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl, the first question on everybody’s minds was “How will American Darling Taylor Swift make it back to see her BF play a game if she is across the globe making another quick million bucks?” The second question was: “Do you think they will try to project her face on The Sphere?” But we will focus on the first one.

Let’s face the cold hard facts: The Eras Tour resumes next weekend in Japan. Swift will take the stage on Sunday around 8 p.m. and wrap up around 11 p.m., which would be about 6 a.m. in Vegas. She then has to effectively time travel to make it back to the states to see her boyfriend toss a ball. But this conversation has happened before, obviously, on an episode of The West Wing from over twenty years ago. Don’t you remember?!

In season two, episode 15 of the popular drama, the gang is trying to figure out what time the President would return from his trip abroad, and it sounds an awful lot like your uncle trying to talk to you about Taylor Swift showing up at the game.

Rob Lowe’s character Sam Seaborn explains: “The flight is 13 hours long. He’s going to travel eastward from Tokyo leaving at 7:00 p.m. So when he crossed the International Dateline….3 a.m..” Which puts him in Washington at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the day he left Toyko. As for Swift, she would end up in Vegas right around kickoff. Once again, The West Wing saves the nation from impending doom. A clip from the scene was posted on X/Twitter:

Can Taylor Swift make the Super Bowl from her Tokyo concert? A West Wing episode from 2001 already answered this: pic.twitter.com/6LBQMSrCVw — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) January 29, 2024

While Lowe could not yet be reached for comment, he is a huge Swift/Kelce supporter, so you can use that information however you see fit. The moral of this time travel lesson is that if you have a private jet, rules don’t really apply to you. That journey would take a minimum of three layovers, two days, and a missing bag of luggage if she were flying commercial.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)