Pop

Taylor Swift Is Bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ To Movie Theaters With A Huge New Concert Film

Without a doubt, the biggest concert tour of the year has been Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour; Uproxx’s Philip Cosores caught a concert earlier this year and in his review, he called it “the most impressive stadium show ever conceived.” The unfortunate fact is, though, that not every Swift fan will be able to experience the tour live. However, Swift is now offering the next best thing: an Eras Tour concert film.

The movie, simply titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is getting a full-blown theatrical release and is set to hit screens on October 13. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America today (August 31).

Swift also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon [smiling emoji] Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged [heart hands emoji] 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

The film’s page on the AMC Theaters website notes the movie will run for 2 hours and 45 minutes. AMC Ticketholders will get a free mini poster, while the theater is also selling collectible cups and popcorn buckets.

Swift also had some fun with ticket prices: Adult tickets cost $19.89, while children and seniors get in for $13.13.

Check out the trailer above and get tickets here.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×