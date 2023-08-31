Without a doubt, the biggest concert tour of the year has been Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour; Uproxx’s Philip Cosores caught a concert earlier this year and in his review, he called it “the most impressive stadium show ever conceived.” The unfortunate fact is, though, that not every Swift fan will be able to experience the tour live. However, Swift is now offering the next best thing: an Eras Tour concert film.

The movie, simply titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is getting a full-blown theatrical release and is set to hit screens on October 13. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America today (August 31).

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is bringing her “Eras” tour to the big screen in a brand new concert film! "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hits theaters October 13th! https://t.co/Kqfes6omMK pic.twitter.com/3hEtraveB1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 31, 2023

Swift also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon [smiling emoji] Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged [heart hands emoji] 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

The film’s page on the AMC Theaters website notes the movie will run for 2 hours and 45 minutes. AMC Ticketholders will get a free mini poster, while the theater is also selling collectible cups and popcorn buckets.

Swift also had some fun with ticket prices: Adult tickets cost $19.89, while children and seniors get in for $13.13.

Check out the trailer above and get tickets here.