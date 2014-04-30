‘Tech Guru’ Conan O’Brien Tested Some Stress-Relieving Apps For You

#Conan
Senior Writer
04.29.14

Conan O’Brien would like us to believe that he has a very stressful job, and from what we’ve seen of his producer Jordan Schlansky, it’s probably not exactly a walk in the park. So Conan’s team decided to pick out a few of the highest-rated stress relief apps available on the iPhone to see if they could help make his difficult duties as TBS’s late night king any easier. However, if anything, they simply proved that you’re more likely to crush your iPhone in the palm of your hand than you are to find any peace and mental bliss with the stroke of a touchscreen.

It’s really hard to believe that a massage app that depends on your phone’s ability to vibrate to reduce your stress would be a bust. However, after several looks at it, that Farm Heroes Saga game seems like it might be a lot of fun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSappsCONANCONAN O'BRIENstressUSELESS APPS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP