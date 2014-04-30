‘Tech Guru’ Conan O’Brien Tested Some Stress-Relieving Apps For You

Conan O’Brien would like us to believe that he has a very stressful job, and from what we’ve seen of his producer Jordan Schlansky, it’s probably not exactly a walk in the park. So Conan’s team decided to pick out a few of the highest-rated stress relief apps available on the iPhone to see if they could help make his difficult duties as TBS’s late night king any easier. However, if anything, they simply proved that you’re more likely to crush your iPhone in the palm of your hand than you are to find any peace and mental bliss with the stroke of a touchscreen.

It’s really hard to believe that a massage app that depends on your phone’s ability to vibrate to reduce your stress would be a bust. However, after several looks at it, that Farm Heroes Saga game seems like it might be a lot of fun.