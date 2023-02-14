Ted Lasso heard all about the backlash upon backlash to Season 2, and the show, including the kind-of real-life Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, is here with a message: “I still believe.” Not only that, but the eternally positive AFC Richmond coach may have heard that several of your favorite TV shows and movies (including Yellowjackets, Succession, and the John Wick franchise) are coming back on the same weekend in March. So, he’s coming back earlier than those other guys (and ladies) will do.

With all of that said, the somewhat dark (for this show) Season 2 finale saw Nate going the way of the Joker (as our own Brian Grubb pointed out). The depths of his betrayal might leave him beyond redemption. We’ll find out eventually if that’s the case, but obviously, the artsing-and-craftsing of these believers are going down without mention of him in this teaser. Season 3 will contain a dozen episodes (the show’s moving to Wednesday releases, still weekly). From the synopsis:

[T]he newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Naturally, one can expect to see Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Anthony Head, Juno Temple, Hanna Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, and more in lockstep with Jason Sudeikis. Ted Lasso will return on March 15.