It’s been a bit of a bumpy season for Ted Lasso. The feel-good (but not that good) show about an upbeat (but anguished) soccer coach amassed a ton of Emmys, including star/co-creator Jason Sudeikis. But the new season, which is still rolling out, has been hotly contested, and there’s been talk of a backlash, then a backlash to the backlash, then a backlash to the backlash to backlash, etc. But there’s one person who seems very pro-Ted Lasso: Dolly Parton.

That’s funny, when it comes to small talk I often ask myself what would Dolly Parton do? Start with the 9 to 5 and end with God Only Knows https://t.co/n2eFMTAGaP — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 28, 2021

It all started when a fan, dealing with the headache that is air travel, tried to overcome his frustrations by asking, “what would @TedLasso do?” The show’s Twitter account — which sometimes trades in motivational sloganeering — responded by asking a similar question of a real-life public figure.

“That’s funny, when it comes to small talk I often ask myself what would Dolly Parton do?” the account posted. “Start with the 9 to 5 and end with God Only Knows.”

The post didn’t tag the legendary country singer-songwriter and actress. But she found it anyway and responded.

You're too sweet, @TedLasso! I heard you left some @AFCRichmond tickets at will call under my name? 😉 https://t.co/1TcY8dFvOK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2021

You’re too sweet, @TedLasso!” Parton wrote, adding, “I heard you left some @AFCRichmond tickets at will call under my name?” (That’s a reference to the team Lasso coaches.)

Twitter can be a hellscape of fury and paranoia, but sometimes you get a beloved musician trading jokes with a fictitious character. And people ate it up.

Help this is so delightful and wholesome I might cry https://t.co/TMvuZH8iUq — megs but spooky (@meg_lo_maniacal) September 29, 2021

This whole thread and exchange has made my day. https://t.co/RsbjDaKV5y — Macie (@maciecakes13) September 29, 2021

…and then @DollyParton and @TedLasso became the Twitter friendship that I never knew I needed…. https://t.co/Lv3snX581A — MarraBGad (@MarraBGad) September 29, 2021

Some imagined Parton going on Ted Lasso.

The world needs – NEEDS – a Dolly Parton/Ted Lasso collab. After the last 18 months, we deserve this nice thing. — The Dub Abides (@The_Dub_Abides) September 29, 2021

Can you imagine a #tedlasso episode with the Queens of country music @DollyParton and @reba both showing up at @AFCRichmond claiming their tickets? That would be amazing! — 808 in the 818 (@rmhy) September 29, 2021

Which she apparently watches.

OMG Dolly watches Ted Lasso https://t.co/vZoXqj1YHV — 🩸𝖆𝖑𝖑 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 𝖎𝖘 𝖙𝖊𝖒𝖕𝖔𝖗𝖆𝖗𝖞🦇 (@Veiledgg) September 29, 2021

And it came on the same day Parton gushed about Lil Nas X covering one of her most cherished songs, “Jolene.”

Dolly being supportive of @LilNasX AND @TedLasso IN THE SAME DAY?! When I tell you I LOVE HER… https://t.co/uNFTgkclER — Dr. Fangirl, PhD (Chrisha) (@drfangirlphd) September 30, 2021

To sum up: Twitter — sometimes it’s good.