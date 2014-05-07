Terry Crews Is Officially Your New ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Host

Terry Crews is many things to all the people. He’s a devoted father, loving husband, farmer’s market attendee, yogurt connoisseur, guy who occasionally forgets how to breathe, and now the Ebony Falcon will continue to soar as the next host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as rumored.

Old Spice pitchman Terry Crews [has sealed] a deal to become the new host of the syndicated Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for the next 13th season, which launches in the fall. He succeeds Cedric the Entertainer, who hosted the show this season. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is going through a number of changes, some of them cost-saving, heading into the 2014-15 season. (Via)

Now that he’s a sitcom star and game show host, it’s time for him to start dominating singing shows, too.

Via Deadline

