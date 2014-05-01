Terry Crews Might Be The New Host Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Deadline is reporting that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has all but finalized agreements for Terry Crews to take over hosting responsibilities from Cedric the Entertainer, who has announced that he’s leaving the show after just one year. In related news, I just learned that A) Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is still on the air and B) Cedric the Entertainer has been hosting it.
But sure, as long as it doesn’t infringe on my beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then why not — I’ll take Terry Crews on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. If Crews brings his borderline unhinged, manic energy to Millionaire then it might make it worth watching for the first time in fifteen years. I mean hell, just look what Steve Harvey and a bunch of poop joke loving writers did for Family Feud.
If only he could host the show as his Battle Dome character T-Money. THIS IS MY HOUSE!
Yeah i was baffled to learn Cedric has been hosting this show too.
I love Terry Crews, but there’s no way this show has a glorious urban-ized comeback like Family Feud has had. That shit is daily appointment viewing
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
Hopefully there’s a contestant on named Gina, and she gives a stupid answer.
He’s got my vote. That’s how these things work right? Popular vote?
He needs to be Luke Cage for the Marvel Netflix series.