Terry Crews Might Be The New Host Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Deadline is reporting that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has all but finalized agreements for Terry Crews to take over hosting responsibilities from Cedric the Entertainer, who has announced that he’s leaving the show after just one year. In related news, I just learned that A) Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is still on the air and B) Cedric the Entertainer has been hosting it.

But sure, as long as it doesn’t infringe on my beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then why not — I’ll take Terry Crews on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. If Crews brings his borderline unhinged, manic energy to Millionaire then it might make it worth watching for the first time in fifteen years. I mean hell, just look what Steve Harvey and a bunch of poop joke loving writers did for Family Feud.