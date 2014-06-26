That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene You’ve Been Waiting For? It Ain’t Happening.

Game of Thrones book readers were in a tizzy after the season four finale when a character they assumed would play a major role in the episode pulled a Gendry and was nowhere to be seen. And she didn’t even send her regards. Is saying “she” a spoiler? No, because not only have the words “Lady Stoneheart” been tossed around like mommas out moon doors, but “she” won’t ever be on the show.

Michelle Fairley…confirmed that Catelyn’s Red Wedding death is her final one. “The character’s dead,” Fairley says. “She’s dead.” When asked if she was upset about Cat not getting her resurrection, [she said], “You respect the writers’ decision. I knew the arc, and that was it. They can’t stick to the books 100% It’s impossible — they only have 10 hours per season. They have got to keep it dramatic and exciting, and extraneous stuff along the way gets lost in order to maintain the quality of brilliant show.” (Via)

For the five people still wondering what the heck a Lady Whoheart is: she’s basically Zombie Cat Stark, and she’s awesome. I liked the finale a bunch, but I would have LOVED it if she had been brought back from the dead. I blame The Walking Dead. I don’t know how, but I know CORAL’s involved.

Via Zap 2 It