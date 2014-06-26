That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene You’ve Been Waiting For? It Ain’t Happening.

Game of Thrones book readers were in a tizzy after the season four finale when a character they assumed would play a major role in the episode pulled a Gendry and was nowhere to be seen. And she didn’t even send her regards. Is saying “she” a spoiler? No, because not only have the words “Lady Stoneheart” been tossed around like mommas out moon doors, but “she” won’t ever be on the show.
Michelle Fairley…confirmed that Catelyn’s Red Wedding death is her final one.
“The character’s dead,” Fairley says. “She’s dead.”
When asked if she was upset about Cat not getting her resurrection, [she said], “You respect the writers’ decision. I knew the arc, and that was it. They can’t stick to the books 100% It’s impossible — they only have 10 hours per season. They have got to keep it dramatic and exciting, and extraneous stuff along the way gets lost in order to maintain the quality of brilliant show.” (Via)
For the five people still wondering what the heck a Lady Whoheart is: she’s basically Zombie Cat Stark, and she’s awesome. I liked the finale a bunch, but I would have LOVED it if she had been brought back from the dead. I blame The Walking Dead. I don’t know how, but I know CORAL’s involved.
I could see why they cut her out based on the books that are out. From what I remember she does not have a huge role. She is awesome in her limited book time of course. But who knows what the final 2 or possible 3 books will have in store for m’lady stoneheart.
I’m guessing they left this open to change in the writer’s room, but yeah, you’re right: she doesn’t do a whole lot. I’m guessing they can do the Brienne plot-development-event some other way.
Not sure how they could do the Brienne plot development without, at least, introducing some new character. Not sure who of the existing characters could mess with Brienne’s honor code in such a way that she would actually do what she sets out to do for Lady Stoneheart in the books.
I suspect that this is all just distraction and slight of hand.
Um she captures or kills Jaime!?
The show may have some major plot rewrites to do for upcoming books.
SPOILER
Both Brienne and Jaime story lines intersect with her character
My thoughts exactly. Honestly what’s the point of having Brienne & Pod still around if Stoneheart is not going to be in the show?
Although I have a feeling that Jaime might be heading to Dorne next season in replacement of Aris Oakheart. His Riverlands storyline in the books is pretty boring and pointless, and we haven’t had any news of the Blackfish so far.
SPOILERS ABOVE
(But it’s fucking expecting of a post discussing a book to show change, so shut up spoiler nazis)
Really? While you’re right about Jaime’s boring adventures in negotiation, they’d have to change the ending of that Oakheart storyline, and I think GRRM has bigger plans for Jaime.
SPOILER (Namely he’s the sibling who kills Cersei as that prophet said.)
I call bullshit. She may not do much in the books that we can see… but she is out there hanging Freys. The North remembers arc needs her. She’s the indiscriminate revenge seeker.
Probably going to be Lord Stonewolf or some shit (Robb)
At any rate, this is a dumb article to post, as this storyline will still probably make its way onto the show, in one form or another. They’ve never been shy about streamlining characters/plots.
This should have a massive book reader spoiler warning.
I agree, I think all the TV writers are making a huge mistake by breaking this “news” based on what an actor and a director says, rather than waiting to see if D&D confirm anything. And then not putting it as a spoiler is pretty crappy for the non-book readers. If they actually DO decide to include it next season, the best part about it (the surprise of her return) is now gone.
Yeah, it’s a weird thing to say that a TV blogger’s post is irresponsible… but this is pretty irresponsible (especially for a show with twists such as GoT).
luckily for us they actually cut robb’s head off entirely, so unless he’s a man with a wolf head-
OH SHIT THAT WOULD BE AWESOME!
I’m impressed some of you have been able to not be spoiled with the LS spoilers. I was. Then, after this year’s final episode, some sites were just straight up saying No Lady Stone in The Finale! In the titles of their articles. It ticked me off. While it won’t make up for any Red Wedding shenanigans, I hope they bring back zombie Hound and he fights and kills zombie Mountain!!!
Well next season the show is going to “spoil” the books anyway, since they’re pretty much at the same point as the books for Bran and Sansa/Littlefinger’s storylines, soon we can all be pissed about spoiler together, united as one, thanks to GRRM be a fat lazy Jets fan.
Actually GRRM is a Giants fan, hence the unfortunate end of Ser Patrek and his blue-star / silver-field coat at the hands of Wun Wun, AKA Phil Simms. (He managed to give Wun Wun Phil Simms’ IQ as well.)
/pushes up glasses
Because I’m waiting to see Tyrion ride a dragon?
She always seemed really useless to me so I don’t care expect to make fun of furious book fans
I’m a book fan and all I can say is, “Thank God.” She was a terrible person in the books, a terrible person in the show, and I think Cersei is more sympathetic than she is. And Kit’s Jon Snow less whiny.
“The character” she is referring to is Catelyn Stark. That character did die. Lady Stoneheart is a different character, but now that people are going out of their way to tell everybody about what was potentially going to be a really good reveal, there’s even less reason to do it.
As long as we’re just spoiling shit in there, I think that they can get a lot of the same results in another way. Stoneheart’s only role was to ruthlessly kill Freys and other participants in the red wedding. But she only does it with help of the brotherhood. That group can still carry on the same role she had.
What about J & B tho? That’s a huge gamechanger. Ehh, whateves, I like that death is more final now. There’s now no “but, maaaaaybe…” Nah, fucking dead is dead.
@MissingLink , you can still have the brotherhood end up capturing Brienne and accusing her and Pod of being part of the group behind the red wedding. Thoros and/or Beric can stand in for Stoneheart in this situation.
Maybe the Blackfish and the Brotherhood will end up joining forces to murder some Freys?
@BroSefStalin , yeah, the blackfish should theoretically be tied up for much of next season as Jaime approaches riverrun, but he could still go off and do some fun mercenary stuff.
They could keep Beric around instead of bringing in Lady Stoneheart. He did have a good relationship with Ned, so maybe he starts hunting down the Freys out of respect for the murdered Starks.
I’m really surprised that they’d leave her out. I wonder if it has more to do with Michelle’s Fairley’s availability than storytelling reasons.
I think it’s all a con to throw people… Cat is dead. Her story is over… However… DUN-DUN-DUN…
@No Body Agreed. I don’t want to come off as a conspiracy theorist, but saying, “[Cat’s] dead” isn’t exactly an impediment for bringing Lady Stoneheart on the show.
I think she would say that either way. The issue now is that ever blog that covers GoT has nothing else to talk about but this so even if they decided to use Stoneheart most people know. The idea that because an actress makes a statement it’s time to tell all your friends about this character is silly. I don’t think they are going to use her but they still could. Even if they hadn’t planned to before she could be added in easily for late next season.
I don’t get it. Why have Thoros of Myr raise the dead in earlier episodes if it is not coming back in someway? It would be better to just cut the whole raising the dead thing altogether.
There might be other, more important resurrections later.
I will not spoil it for you, but the fact that raising the dead is possible may become very important in the later books. Beric and Lady Stoneheart are just therre to basically let the reader/watcher know that it is possible when the important character “dies”.
You know nothing, FullyHeadlessNed.
And why have Tyrion tell his Tysha story in season one only to completely cut out that extremely import part of Tyrion’s departure? Because they want to keep options open. They don’t care to actually use the best stuff from the books, they just don’t want to close off the possibility until the very last minute.
Okay kids, let’s break this bitch down.
[“Michelle Fairley…confirmed that Catelyn’s Red Wedding death is her final one.”]
Well…yeah. Bitch be dead. She isn’t gonna die again.
[“The character’s dead,” Fairley says. “She’s dead.”]
[When asked if she was upset about Cat not getting her resurrection, [she said], “You respect the writers’ decision. I knew the arc, and that was it. They can’t stick to the books 100% It’s impossible — they only have 10 hours per season. They have got to keep it dramatic and exciting, and extraneous stuff along the way gets lost in order to maintain the quality of brilliant show.”]
CONTEXT MOTHERFUCKERS, DO WE HAVE IT? No. We don’t. And again, this is another states-the-obvious-and-doesn’t-embellish-that-sounds-like-embellishing response. Especially that part about 10 hours per season. Heck, it’s not like they’re shooting another season of the show. There’s no way they would take a big reveal in a season finale of big reveals and make it the big reveal of the next season’s premiere.
I don’t read any of this as her saying ‘my contract is up’ or ‘the character was written out of the show’.
So why would EW/the Internet spoil the fuck out of Lady Stoneheart?
Butthurt GOT fans in comment sections = web traffic.
Remember when the LOST writers said that it wouldn’t end with them all being dead/ in purgatory?
Good. I hated Cat with a hot fury. She’s like Tara from Trueblood. We really didn’t need her back as a vampire.
Cat on the show was terrible. In the books she’s a lot better and makes more sense. She still irrationally despises Jon though. She’s also younger and hotter.
this has some serious ramifications, without lady stoneheart that means Thoros is still alive. And they can’t just show someone that cool and not resolve him in some way.
They also hinted at bringing The Mountain back from the dead in the show and i always took that to be a juxtapositon of Cat’s rebirth.
Oh well i guess i’ll just have to watch the show to see whats going on
Thoros is still alive, Beric is the one who is now fully dead after breathing life into Cat.
oop sorry your right cutler my mistake
I’ll believe the implied her being left out when I see it (or don’t see it) at the end of season 6/7, whichever coincides with the end of book 5.
Otherwise I’ll expect lady Stoneheart to be replaced my Lord Longtooth, a resurrected Robb that still has the wolf’s head (that he talks normally through)
There are major characters that intersect with her. And, considering the number of named characters in this show, it’s kind of silly to suggest that Lady Stoneheart is extraneous.
Yeah, Fairley may be out but I’m sure Stoneheart will show up eventually.
Just like Kahn wasn’t in Star Trek – Into Darkness.
Ugh, this doesn’t mean sheeyat. Cat Stark is dead. Lady Stoneheart is a whole different character who can’t die again because SHES ALREADY DEAD. She is a huge character that intersects with Brienne and Pod in a major way.
But…, somebody else can have virtually the same interaction with Brienne. Like Beric.
She’s not already dead. In the words of Miracle Max, she’s mostly dead and that means slightly alive. How many times was Beric killed and brought back to life? Six or seven times before finally kicking it? She’s alive enough to be killed again…and again…and again….or not all.
Well IIRC, something was different when Cat got resurrected, and she _changed_ extremely. Whereas Beric was largely the same guy, she had turned into this undead revenge monster who will stop at nothing to kill all the Lannisters…and then GRRM leaves us hanging. How can they leave that out? I mean I get cutting strong belwas (though I think he’ll get intro’d next season to pad out Dany’s boring-ass timeline) and Coldhands (which really sucked but…fine) but how D&D can cut Lady Stoneheart is kind of beyond me.
Cat didn’t change after she resurrected, she changed just before she was killed. The moment she saw Rob die and thought all her children dead, she became pure vengeance personified. The last thing she did before she died, after all, was slit that poor retarded guy’s throat.
Which is why I think Zombie Cat is cool. She’s basically just pure vengence for her murdered children like some sort of Japanese ghost story or something. We have to see the point where Lady Stoneheart realizes that her children are still alive……which seems to be the point that the whole Lady Stoneheart character arc is building to. I suspect she’s so blinded by vengeance that she won’t even recognize them.
And don’t forget Bolton damn near decapitated her when he sliced her throat, which is why LSH can only make the grunting, zombie noise.
I’m impressed people are complaining about this particular spoiler. I mean not a single book reader has shut up about it since the finale. If it hasnt been spoiled for you yet kudos.
OR she’s trying to troll the world and SURPRISE she is really coming back… I can see them trying to throw everyone off the scent. It’s not that out of the ordinary.
She was “awesome but extraneous”? I thought awesome was the point of the show.
As a book reader, I was hoping they’d leave this storyline out. I just don’t know how you do Lady Stoneheart without it looking ridiculous. The Jason and the Argonauts scene was bad enough.
I always thought the undead GOT characters came off a little hackey. They never really have too much of an affect, and they kinda mess with the stakes of the show. I think this is a good writing decision by the show. Given the limited time they can spend on things (without doing a 24 episode season, which I would wholey support), its going to come off cheesy and unnecessary.
The only problem I have with it is that it seems to suggest that GRRM is going to have to provide an explanation for them at some point. Which means he will most likely have to explain R’Lor (or whatever the one, true, fire god’s name is). There are very few writers skilled enough to venture into mystical territory and provide enough of an explanation that fans are satisfied, but not so much that it turns out cheesy. Unless you are an explicitly theological writer, that’s hard to do. And I don’t think theology is GRRM’s strong point. But we’ll see.
It seems like they’re just going to focus on other stories, which is fine…I mean the books are crazy dense and not everything is entertaining.
MILD SPOILER:
That said, it seems like they’re teeing up Robert Strong for future episodes, which is 100x more interesting.
No way Strong isn’t Gregor’s body. What’s under the helmet? Well, that could be a number of things.
It’s sad that they couldn’t just get rid of that character, makes it seem like I’m reading Brain Jacques.
I don’t think this quote really rules-out her appearing in any capacity. This could simply be addressing the fact that she didn’t appear in season 4. But I would be okay with them dropping the character. From what I know of it, they’ve already altered the Brotherhood storyline significantly, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they cut it out altogether. And as others have said, the resurrection stuff is a bit silly anyhow.
*SPOILERS*
Well that’s some bullshit.
Could the story go on without LSH and still be intriguing? Absolutely. But with her, it gave the readers (and maybe the viewers) some relief in the Stark sympathy category. I was thrilled with her introduction because I finally had some sense that there would finally be some Stark revenge. You can’t include Jon for several reasons and you can’t include Arya because what she ends up doing and why she does what she does so well, has nothing to do with her family’s revenge. Reading about LSH’s Frey lynching campaign was one of the best parts of the story, imho.
Hey remember all those people coming out saying “Benedict Cumberbatch wasn’t Kahn” in Star Trek 2? Yeah this sounds a lot like a J.J. Abrahms idea of a twist.
if anything was going to get me to finally just read the fucking books… this was it cause I wanna at least read what the show will be missing.
If no subterfuge is involved here and this post is actually correct, has the television show spoiled upcoming books? The writers of the show ostensibly know how the story ends, Martin hasn’t written the book and if the writers don’t need Lady Stoneheart, it tells us something about Lady Stoneheart’s role going forward in the books. Namely, that it’s not likely that big.
No freaking way! How is such a pivotal character being glossed over?! What is Sansa supposed to exact revenge?! Not likely