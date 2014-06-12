The 10 Things We’ll Miss The Most About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4

1. The #TrueDetectiveSeason2 pairings.
In order: Tyrion/Oberyn, Brienne/Pod, the Hound/Arya, Margaery/me, and Hot Pie/direwolf bread.
2. The genius of Littlefinger.
The most shady of shady manipulators was a one-man wrecking crew this season. He played a part in killing Joffrey, and literally killed Lysa and Dontos, and oh yeah, he creepy-kissed Sansa, revealed he’s responsible for the War of the Five Kings, and got sickly Robin to go on a tour of the Vale. He was very busy. Also: where does Aidan Gillen place in the post-The Wire power rankings? Obviously Idris Elba is #1, but the race for #2 is cluttered with Gillen, Lance Reddick, Amy Ryan, and Michael K. Williams. Yeah, it’s probably Omar, so he best watch out: Gillen has a history of “dealing with” problems.
3. The evolution of Sansa.
As Sansa Stark has grown into a character you’re actually happy to check in with, so too has Sophie Turner evolved into a remarkable young actress. It’s a good thing fate collided with talent, because unlike in past seasons, where Sansa mostly moped around and pined after boys, she had to grow up and turn into Goth Katniss when shuffled out of King’s Landing, and Turner KILLED in her scenes set in the Vale. Maybe “killed” was a poor choice of words, actually…
4. The escalating madness of Arya.
I don’t think the Internet could handle the Stark sisters reuniting. The last time they shared a scene was back in season one’s “A Golden Crown,” when Sansa was in love with Joffrey. That was ages ago, and since then, they’ve both become different shades of badass: Sansa’s blooming into one, and Arya has activated doesn’t-give-a-f*ck mode. Every time she thinks something good’s about to happen, a different family member dies. She has no choice but to turn into a cold assassin: it’s all she knows anymore.
Missandei should have counted for two.
Amen.
And case in point, no one will miss anything really about Dany, because aside from being hot in reall life, she mostly sucks.
She’s like a Spice Girl, but more boring.
They’re cranking the boredom up to 11 once we get into books 4 and 5!
More Reg E. Cathey, plz.
Put in your bets now for the next round of re-casts.
Michael Clarke Duncan as Robert Strong
Too soon
@Aunt Jemima Spit my water out. Well played, sir.
SER POUNCE FOREVER.
Just look at that regal ass cat.
Is it me or does that cat jump into that scene with a weird sense of purpose. “Statutory rape? I think not, we’ve had far too much of that already.”
There was plenty of interesting shit going on near the end of Dance. Just need to condense the hell out of those two books, release TWOW and season six should be phenomenal.
Couldn’t agree with you more. If you cut out some of the “fat” from Feast for Crows and Dance of Dragons, then combine them, you have one pretty good book. Not as good as Storm of Swords, but still pretty good. I have a feeling the showrunners will do that for Season 5.
I was thinking they will do books 4 & 5 as two seasons, but combine them so we don’t miss scores of favorite/important characters for whole seasons.
I wouldn’t be surprised though if season 6 consisted of parts from FFC and DWD, as well as new material if Winter hasn’t been released at that point
What, you don’t want the equivalent of six episodes of Brienne asking people if they’ve seen Sansa Stark?
I do wonder how season 5 will manage to be as good as season 4 but I’m optimistic – if they cut out the flab and give us the best of FFC & DWD then it should be awesome – there’s some great stuff to draw from what with Manderly’s pies, Dorne and the new Martell characters, Edd fetching blocks and Daznak’s Pit.
They really need to start working on the Greyjoys. They seem to have a huge purpose in the last few books and they barely get any air time…
Victarion is fantastic and I cannot believe they haven’t had the Greyjoy Kingsmoot yet :-/
Ser Pounce is secretly plotting how to take the Iron Throne.
If he’s anything like my cat, he’ll just sit in it all day long and thus claim it.
Let’s be honest, the only reason Dance slows to a crawl is because it resolves nothing and puts it off for another book. Storm of Swords ended wars and killed big names so really next season is just going to be a “wait for George” season. Fat motherfucker has one more year to finish the next fucking book.
Damn, I was all ready to Ser Pounce on your ass for 1-10 not being just gifs of Oberyn being awesome, but then your explanation as to why they weren’t made me sad again. Thanks, Obama.
do people you know laugh at the ” Thanks Obama ” joke?
You must not live in the South. “Thanks, Obama!” slays down here.
I live in a red state; they take it seriously.
It kills in the North too. You just gotta say it as ironically as possible.
It works best in gif form.
*Mr. Skin names early Alexandra Daddario’s nude scene in True Detective the best of the year, confident it won’t be topped*
*Nathalie Emmanuel performs a nude scene on Game of Thrones*
[m.youtube.com]
I enjoyed Missandei’s (sp) bath scene as much as the next guy, but Daddario’s ‘revealing’ scene in True Detective was otherworldly. Short of Khaleesi, Margaery and Melisandre going scissor sisters in the finale on Sunday, I don’t see GoT topping AD in the “best nude scene” category.
Art, I am tired of fellow book readers spoiling huge plot twists like that, let the show-only folks be surprised.
Pfft, racist.
I think Missandei is better-looking, but she didn’t handcuff anyone to the wall and then back up dat ass. As St. Super Hands would say, “spicy!”
THREE WORDS: Victarion, Euron, Aeron. If they don’t cut the Iron Islands succession plot (I don’t know why they would but you never know) they got plenty of good shit for another two seasons.
Good point, DeezNutz13!! I had forgotten the Iron Islands succession story and how it was pretty compelling.
I hope you’re both being sarcastic.
I found that part in AFFC almost unreadable. The kingsmoot felt like the minutes of a particularly boring icelandic parliament session.
[SPOLIER] However, D&D’s adaptation it it could be good. Also remember Balon is still kicking on the show, so I expect they’ll introduce his wacky relations next season.
The Greyjoy business, all the happenings in Dorne, and a certain someone’s river boat gambling trip with Young Griff. I think there’s plenty of good stuff for the upcoming season. Show viewers might be doing a lot of “who the hell is that now?” But all the story arcs should eventually come together. If GRRM ever actually finishes writing the damn books that is.
^
And can forget about the training sessions for another certain someone across the Narrow Sea.
*can’t
I don’t think there will be any more “enthusiastic” circumcisions like Theon’s.
The Iron Islands were the most interesting parts of AFFC, with the exception of a few Brienne fight scenes here and there.
Oh, and of course Cersei and Lady Taena. VERY high potential with those two to top any nude scene in the series thus far.
Heeeeeey, don’t forget the Melissandre bathtub scene!
I never will. What’s Game of Thrones?
Season 1 of the show was great, compelled me to read the books. Seasons 2 and 3 of the show were great and reading the books only made them better. The third book was my favorite, yet somehow season 4 of the show has been kind of a let down.
So what am I going to miss the most? I’m going to miss watching a great show that was required viewing on Sunday nights. Season 5 will probably sit on the DVR till I find time
I have yet to read the books, but I just re-watched seasons 1-4 this week and I have 2 small questions:
– We didn’t see Ayra’s “dancing instructor”, Syrio Forel actually die, just the suggestion he died. Is he dead?
– In season 1, we see a small scene of Pycelle with a whore (the red head from up North that Joffrey killed) where it is shown that his stooped, hunched over walk is an act. Does this every come into play at all?
-Syrio’s dead for sure. He obviously didn’t kill or even injure Ser Meryn, and I don’t believe he would’ve run away after refusing to do so with Arya. I’m pretty sure that equation only works out one way.
-There’s a deleted scene in season 3 where Tywin calls him out on it, but nothing other than that. But from what I understand, Pycelle does come to play a much more significant role in books 4 and 5, so we might see his relative fitness come into play next season.
That deleted scene is the shit. Tywin is like “Does that act actually fool anyone?” & then Pycelle tries to protest, but Tywin shoots him down. Pycelle stands up straight and starts talking in a loud, clear, somewhat commanding voice. It’s truly awesome.
Does Dominic West not get listed?
Gillen gets #2. Everyone else can fight for the third spot
I know Dinklage has previously been nominated & won for supporting actor, but at this point , he’s top billed so couldn’t he arguably be a lead actor? I’m legitimately asking. I don’t know how that works.
Dunno. Don’t they just give the award to Cranston again tho for this last season of Breaking Bad?
I believe it has to do with screen time. Isn’t everyone on Modern Family “supporting”?
Ser Pounce is stupid and needs to go away.
For someone who ranked littlefinger’s genius at #2, it’s disappointing that you are so down on Feast and Dance. Those two books were brilliantly written and all about moving pawns into the right spot. It’s a beautiful chess game of prose.
@crispyaod West loses points for passing on Game of Thrones. He would have been an awesome Mance.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
But is Gillen a big guy? Was being #2 part of his plan?
post-Wire #2 rankings, not even gonna mention andre braugher? captain holt just put you on filing duty.