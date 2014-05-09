The 5 Biggest Questions We Have About Yesterday’s Frustrating Upfronts

1. Can Selfie be better than its awful title?

ABC picked up Selfie, which, OK, hear me out. It’s about a “self-obsessed 20-something woman named…who is more concerned with ‘likes’ than being liked. In the pilot, a video of her very public and humiliating breakup goes viral and she enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.” That sounds all kinds of terrible, BUT it was created by Suburgatory‘s Emily Kapnek (that’s good) and stars Karen Gillan and John Cho (that’s very good). I can think of worse ways of spending 30 minutes a week than watching Amy Pond.

2. Will every show on television have a superhero in it?

In a word, yes.

Fox’s Gotham, NBC’s Constantine, and The CW’s iZombie and The Flash will join the network’s successful drama Arrow come September, giving DC Comics five shows on the air at the same time, a first in the company’s 80-year history. (Via)

Also:

Agents of SHIELD is returning for a second season. That move was pretty widely expected, despite the show’s somewhat modest ratings performance. Plus, ABC has also greenlit to series its Captain America spin-off Agent Carter (or, as the studio insists it’s titled, Marvel’s Agent Carter). Official description of the new series from ABC: Marvel’s Agent Carter, starring Captain America’s Hayley Atwell follows the story of Peggy Carter. It’s 1946, and peace has dealt Peggy Carter a serious blow as she finds herself marginalized when the men return home from fighting abroad. Working for the covert SSR (Strategic Scientific Reserve), Peggy must balance doing administrative work and going on secret missions for Howard Stark all while trying to navigate life as a single woman in America, in the wake of losing the love of her life, Steve Rogers. (Via)

You may want to check your birth certificate — it probably says Marvel’s [YOUR NAME].

3. Which show should you be more cautiously optimistic about?

In one corner, you’ve got NBC’s A to Z.

How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti [stars] in a romantic comedy [produced by Rashida Jones] set in the world of an online dating company that details the A to Zs of a relationship — from meeting to break-up. The single-camera ensemble navigates the complicated world of modern dating and poses the question: Is there such a thing as destiny. (Via)

And in the other, How I Met Your Dad, which has been all but officially picked up.

Greta Gerwig will play the lead role of Sally, a female Peter Pan who never has grown up and has no idea where she’s going in life. She just has figured out that she has nothing in common with her husband of less than a year. A breakup is inevitable, but Sally will find a solid circle of support in her friends and family, who often are too willing to give “good” advice that can backfire badly. Meanwhile, Sally must filter out the input and decide what’s best for her. (Via)

Neither sounds particularly promising, but the talent involved is solid, so…

4. SixSeasonsAndAMiddle?

No word from NBC on Community, no word from ABC on The Middle, two of the best in-limbo sitcoms awaiting renewals. We should hear something today, though, and I’m very worried. For what it’s worth, here are some UPROXX-approved shows that have already gotten the greenlight for next season: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, Elementary, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, The Mindy Project, Modern Family, New Girl, Parks and Recreation, Scandal, The Simpsons, and Sleepy Hollow.

Update: The Middle has been renewed (yay), Trophy Wife is dunzo (boo).

5. Are we having a good time? (Yes.)

This didn’t happen at the Upfronts, but it’s still worth celebrating: Delocated‘s Jon Glaser will return to Adult Swim with Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter. Glaser plays the titular character, “someone with a mysterious past and a craft that comes in handy when a sudden plague of inexplicable werewolf fatalities strikes, leaving the sheriff’s department of the pretend sleepy enclave of Garrity, Vermont, at a loss and the townspeople fearing for their lives.” That’s my Jamm.