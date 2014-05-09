The 5 Biggest Questions We Have About Yesterday’s Frustrating Upfronts

1. Can Selfie be better than its awful title?
ABC picked up Selfie, which, OK, hear me out. It’s about a “self-obsessed 20-something woman named…who is more concerned with ‘likes’ than being liked. In the pilot, a video of her very public and humiliating breakup goes viral and she enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.” That sounds all kinds of terrible, BUT it was created by Suburgatory‘s Emily Kapnek (that’s good) and stars Karen Gillan and John Cho (that’s very good). I can think of worse ways of spending 30 minutes a week than watching Amy Pond.
2. Will every show on television have a superhero in it?
In a word, yes.
Fox’s Gotham, NBC’s Constantine, and The CW’s iZombie and The Flash will join the network’s successful drama Arrow come September, giving DC Comics five shows on the air at the same time, a first in the company’s 80-year history. (Via)
Also:
Agents of SHIELD is returning for a second season. That move was pretty widely expected, despite the show’s somewhat modest ratings performance. Plus, ABC has also greenlit to series its Captain America spin-off Agent Carter (or, as the studio insists it’s titled, Marvel’s Agent Carter).
Official description of the new series from ABC: Marvel’s Agent Carter, starring Captain America’s Hayley Atwell follows the story of Peggy Carter. It’s 1946, and peace has dealt Peggy Carter a serious blow as she finds herself marginalized when the men return home from fighting abroad. Working for the covert SSR (Strategic Scientific Reserve), Peggy must balance doing administrative work and going on secret missions for Howard Stark all while trying to navigate life as a single woman in America, in the wake of losing the love of her life, Steve Rogers. (Via)
You may want to check your birth certificate — it probably says Marvel’s [YOUR NAME].
3. Which show should you be more cautiously optimistic about?
In one corner, you’ve got NBC’s A to Z.
How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti [stars] in a romantic comedy [produced by Rashida Jones] set in the world of an online dating company that details the A to Zs of a relationship — from meeting to break-up. The single-camera ensemble navigates the complicated world of modern dating and poses the question: Is there such a thing as destiny. (Via)
And in the other, How I Met Your Dad, which has been all but officially picked up.
Greta Gerwig will play the lead role of Sally, a female Peter Pan who never has grown up and has no idea where she’s going in life. She just has figured out that she has nothing in common with her husband of less than a year. A breakup is inevitable, but Sally will find a solid circle of support in her friends and family, who often are too willing to give “good” advice that can backfire badly. Meanwhile, Sally must filter out the input and decide what’s best for her. (Via)
Neither sounds particularly promising, but the talent involved is solid, so…
4. SixSeasonsAndAMiddle?
No word from NBC on Community, no word from ABC on The Middle, two of the best in-limbo sitcoms awaiting renewals. We should hear something today, though, and I’m very worried. For what it’s worth, here are some UPROXX-approved shows that have already gotten the greenlight for next season: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, Elementary, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, The Mindy Project, Modern Family, New Girl, Parks and Recreation, Scandal, The Simpsons, and Sleepy Hollow.
Update: The Middle has been renewed (yay), Trophy Wife is dunzo (boo).
5. Are we having a good time? (Yes.)
This didn’t happen at the Upfronts, but it’s still worth celebrating: Delocated‘s Jon Glaser will return to Adult Swim with Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter. Glaser plays the titular character, “someone with a mysterious past and a craft that comes in handy when a sudden plague of inexplicable werewolf fatalities strikes, leaving the sheriff’s department of the pretend sleepy enclave of Garrity, Vermont, at a loss and the townspeople fearing for their lives.” That’s my Jamm.
Surviving Jack being canceled is a huge blow to TV. I really think that show could have gone for years and years. So long in fact that we’d all be saying, “remember when this show was good?” or once it ended after 9 seasons, “I can’t believe we survived Jack, which was good for 6 years and terrible for 3” Whatever. I don’t care.
Trophy Wife is the only thing so far I’ll miss, unless Community does indeed get the ax.
I don’t know what I’m gonna do without Bert in my life.
Bert and Warren
Good show, terrible title. I’m afraid the title Trophy Wife made a lot of people think it was something it wasn’t and scared them away. I only watched it because I read a review that made it sound good. I ended up loving it and will miss it too.
Cougar Town, part deux.
What happened to Trophy Wife is why people should be prepared for inevitable heartbreak with Selfie. I will miss Warren and Bert so much, and the Natalie Morales curse continues :(
I’m worse off knowing that there’s a show called iZombie.
iZombie is actually a decent comic but I don’t know what direction the show will go through…it’s an interesting zombie concept but the show could be absolute crap if treated…like absolute crap.
If they keep it connected to Arrow and Flash it could be interesting. I know Gotham is separate but I’m hoping the rest of the DC shows stay in the same universe.
It’s not a superhero book. It’s more along the lines of Preacher. And I’ll back up what Yoni said, it’s a good read. I do find it interesting that David Anders is involved.
I think The Goldbergs doesn’t get enough chatter around Uproxx. It’s not the best comedy but it definitely produces enough laughs per episode to keep me watching. I’m glad it got picked up for another season to give it a little room to grow.
This
I really like it. The main kid is pretty great.
If anything it’s got me on Amazon trying to buy my old NES back.
Agreed. Barry is the best!
Don’t worry. As soon as the dipshits at Uproxx realize that Patton Oswalt does the adult voice over (Like Saget on HIMYM), they’ll be drooling all over The Goldbergs like it’s the 2nd coming of Community.
I dig it.
@Arrogant Bastard Oswalt could fart on sliced bread and they’d be fighting each other around here to take the first bite.
@Arrogant Bastard @Squish78 – for a guy you two clearly think is overrated, you sure do bring him up unprovoked a lot. sounds like you guys actually love him to me.
@dissident that might be the second time I’ve ever mentioned him.
Actually, it’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned him.
/Troll fail
It’s like trying to get into a relationship after being burned year after year after year. Why won’t the networks just love us & stop dumping us?
This was my exact reaction
Do you mean renewals and pick-ups? Because I’m pretty sure the upfronts aren’t until next week.
Isn’t a lot of this stuff information that, in the old days, wouldn’t have been announced until the upfronts, but these days gets announced/leaked early? So, same difference. But yes, officially the upfronts are next week.
“UPROXX-approved shows that have already gotten the greenlight for next season: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, Elementary, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, The Mindy Project, Modern Family, New Girl, Parks and Recreation, Scandal, The Simpsons, and Sleepy Hollow.”
I honestly don’t know why I follow UPROXX. I really don’t. If we were roommates and you put this shit on my DVR, I would bust it over your head, drink all your beer, and bang your girlfriend.
THE MINDY PROJECT. Fucking puke.
Please do us all a favor and leave, you won’t be missed.
it’d be hard to make a whole site out of the 5 or so shows that you or any individual really likes
a website has to cover enough programs to appeal to a decent size audience
but don’t worry, the nonstop GoT/Mad Men/Archer circlejerk will resume shortly
Karen Gillian should have gotten a role on Community.
Then we would have Allison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Brie Larson and Karen Gillian.
Pillow-fighting or mud-wrestling, hopefully.
Is anyone watching Turn?
No?
Okay.
I fell asleep during the first episode. I loved the idea, but the execution should’ve been stayed.
Compared to Rubicon, it’s a fucking Michael Bay film. So far episode 3 was the highlight, but even at its worst, I find it highly enjoyable. When they stick to the politics of the time, actual spying/sneaking around, anything having to do with Jamie Bell’s Dad, and the dynamic between Jamie and his old flame the show is one of the best on TV. When they veer off of that, everything grinds to a fucking halt.
I enjoyed it, yet haven’t seen an ep lately, so either they went on hiatus or the DVR isn’t recording it for whatever reason. Either way I don’t care enough to check. So…
@Martin I also actually fell asleep during the first episode. I heard it got better, but meh, not bothering to get back into it. I love the concept, I felt like I should be watching it, but it was a slow death.
Nobody mentioned Agent Carter? …must be as excited as I am about it.
I’ll give both ‘A to Z’ and ‘How I Met Your Dad’ a chance. But, right now, I’m expecting to like A to Z’ more. Just because of Cristin Milioti. And produced by Rashida Jones? Another reason to give it a shot.
Who’s the chick in the banner picture?
Karen Gillan.
Dear God ABC needs to fire whoever names their shows.
Why do networks consistently want to “Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23” their show titles?
It blows my mind that ABC missed the stone cold obvious move of putting Trophy Wife in the post-Modern Family timeslot. Literally every article I’ve read about ABC in the last six months has noted that this slotting would make a hundred times more sense than pairing MF with the godawful Mixology.
It goes to show that even in this era of the DVR, timeslots make a big difference. If Trophy Wife goes after Modern Family, I’ll bet it could’ve stayed on the air for four or five seasons. Without it, it’s a one-season wonder.
Selfie’s premise sounds more than a little like that of Enlightened. Odds are this one will be funnier, or, at the very least, easier on the eyes.
Regarding #2… It worked for Tyler Perry.
“Will every show on television have a superhero in it?”
Well. DC’s Constantine and iZombie are both very much NOT superheroes. They are comic book adaptations to be sure, but you won’t see anyone in capes pop up on either series. Constantine is Supernatural with an amoral asshole magician as it’s main character, and iZombie is a creative twist on a well-worn genre.
And Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter are both incredibly grounded takes on superheroes. Agent Carter in fact, is set so far away from the MCU that I’d guess it’ll watch more like X-Files than anything else.
Lastly, Gotham is LITERALLY Smallville times two. It’s so far pre-Batman, Bruce’s parents just died. The whole gimmick is that it’s “before” everything.
Realistically, there’s only two superhero series coming to television this fall: Arrow and Flash. I’m okay with that.