The 5 Nathan Fielder Pranks Everyone Should Know Before Watching The ‘Dumb Starbucks’ Episode

Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop a new business owner from taking his advice each week. And with the already infamous “Dumb Starbucks” episode airing tonight, here are the Nathan Fielder pranks everyone should also know.
5. Poo Flavored Yogurt
In today’s world pretty much any flavor choice you can imagine has already been done, which is why when Fielder convinced a young yogurt shop owner to introduce “Poo flavored” frozen yogurt at his shop, all he had to do was go online and create a custom flavor (artificial feces) and in a week’s time it was up for sale.
4. Filming People Reacting to Advertising in a Restaurant Restroom
Fielder implemented a new system for getting customers to eat at a restaurant by offering public restrooms, and advertising to people while they use the bathroom — which seems normal, until you find out he is filming the people’s reactions to seeing the advertisements. Add to that when Fielder’s idea actually works, he asks to be included in the restaurant owner’s will.
3. Convincing a Caricature Artist to Draw Offensive Pictures of His Clients
Fielder helped Greg Dohlen, a struggling caricature artist to attract business by convincing him to draw offensive pictures of his clients (racist drawings of Asian people, or Dohlen having sex with a man’s girlfriend, while the man verbalizes that he is envious of a hummingbird’s penis) all while operating under the moniker “The King of Sting.” Hilarity ensues when people are more excited by the offensive pictures than you might imagine.
I bet hipsters would think that Dumb Starbucks is better than regular Starbucks.
I think it is and not a hipster. I also don’t pay $3 for a cup of coffee
$1.70 for a medium and $0.50 for refills. Who started this myth that Starbucks is expensive?
Sorry, I was thinking of a large iced coffee. I haven’t been to a Star$$$ for a good minute. And by minute I mean longer than a two years.
mama mia!
its all about gift cards.
and getting your extra large drink with 128 shorts of espresso
What’s sad is that haunted house is about a fifteen minute walk from home (and a two minute walk from work), it happens there every year, and yet I had no clue it existed until I saw it on Nathan For You.
That is kinda sad! I love going to haunted houses, putting my zombie outfit on about halfway thru, and groping chicks indiscriminately till I get chased out by security. It’s scary shit getting chased down by a couple 300 lbs dudes!
He is very funny but he has a very punchable face. I don’t know why.
The man is a genius.
Canada, because of Nathan you just went up one notch in my book. That’s notch one.
He’s made me very skeptical of the world around me. In a Jimmy Kimmel sort of way
this times 100. pretty much everything I read or see is almost immediately dismissed until I can find actual proof.
I want very much to like this show, but I can’t. It’s like a bad SNL skit. There’s a solid joke in there, but the segments just keep going well after it’s paid off
The chili montage was inspired.
dope pic
“you lessa-thans!”
Almost becoming a sex offender had me in tears. Real tears, that man is a genius
I’m still not sure I understand what Mr. Fielder is trying to say. It’s he suggesting that the Starbucks Corporation is dumb, that Starbucks employees are dumb, that Starbucks customers are dumb – all of these things? Or is he somehow suggesting that Starbucks would be better if it were dumber? I can understand saying Starbucks is pretentious or that its customers are somehow dumb consumers but this joke seems to fall flat with me. Maybe I’m just not “hip”enough to ingest the post-modern Daily Show-inspired irony here: Can someone please explain it to me?
He’s obviously not trying to say anything. That’s the joke.
So the joke is that there is no joke. As I said, you kids today and your anti-humor humor are just too futuristic for me.
What about the lie detector? The way the guy got so wound up at him trying to say his equipment was faulty was hilarious.
“yes you have WATCHED and MASTURBATED to pornography.”