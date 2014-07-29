The 5 Nathan Fielder Pranks Everyone Should Know Before Watching The ‘Dumb Starbucks’ Episode

Boasting a business degree from “one of the top business schools in Canada,” a deadpan charm, and the ability to keep the straightest of faces —  Nathan Fielder is able to get away with convincing small businesses to make absurd changes to their operation on his Comedy Central show Nathan For You. See: the time he convinced a clothing store to allow customers to shoplift one item, or getting a Los Angeles burger joint to stand behind it’s claim that it has “the best burger in LA.”

Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop a new business owner from taking his advice each week. And with the already infamous “Dumb Starbucks” episode airing tonight, here are the Nathan Fielder pranks everyone should also know.

5. Poo Flavored Yogurt

In today’s world pretty much any flavor choice you can imagine has already been done, which is why when Fielder convinced a young yogurt shop owner to introduce “Poo flavored” frozen yogurt at his shop, all he had to do was  go online and create a custom flavor (artificial feces) and in a week’s time it was up for sale.

4. Filming People Reacting to Advertising in a Restaurant Restroom

Fielder implemented a new system for getting customers to eat at a restaurant by offering public restrooms, and advertising to people while they use the bathroom — which seems normal, until you find out he is filming the people’s reactions to seeing the advertisements. Add to that when Fielder’s idea actually works, he asks to be included in the restaurant owner’s will.

3. Convincing a Caricature Artist to Draw Offensive Pictures of His Clients

Fielder helped Greg Dohlen, a struggling caricature artist to attract business by convincing him to draw offensive pictures of his clients (racist drawings of Asian people, or Dohlen having sex with a man’s girlfriend, while the man verbalizes that he is envious of a hummingbird’s penis) all while operating under the moniker “The King of Sting.” Hilarity ensues when people are more excited by the offensive pictures than you might imagine.

