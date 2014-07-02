The 7 Most Effusive, Hyperbolic Statements ‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Made About Season Five

The Walking Dead released their first behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming fifth season of the series, which was made during the production of the season premiere. These are fun to watch for a few reasons, namely we get to see actors who play otherwise serious characters cut up on the set with each other. We also know many of the actors are British or Australian, but it’s even more jarring to hear their native accents while they’re dressed in character.
However, the behind-the-scenes videos are not necessarily accurately predictive of the quality of the upcoming season. Basically, the actors are selling the show, building hype, and keeping the buzz alive during the off-season, and what they’re not going to say is, “Well, the dialogue in the opening episode is a bit clunky, and there may be a few episodes this season where we tread familiar ground.”
No, they’re going to hype the crap out of the season. Is the featurette revealing? No. God no. But it might get your anticipation levels for the next season up. Here’s some of the most effusive statements the cast and crew said of the fifth season, with particular emphasis on the premiere:
— “It’s one of those scripts where, every couple of pages, you’re like, ‘Oh My God!’ and you just have to put it down and think about it.” — Norman Reedus
— “After I read 5-01 [Season 5, Episode 1], I said, ‘WOW!’ — Chad Coleman
— “[The first episode is] the most ambitious episode I think we’ve ever attempted.” — Andrew Lincoln
— “This episode is so disturbing, I mean, some of the stuff they shot yesterday, I don’t know if it will make it to TV.” — Lauren Conrad
— “If the scripts we already have are any indication, it’s going to be incredibly action-packed and bloodier than we’ve ever been before.” — Denise Huth, Executive Co-Producer
— “There’s a lot more action. There’s a lot more zombies.” — John Sanders, Property Master
— “If moves like no other premiere we’ve ever shot, and if this is any indication of the rest of the season, I think it’s going to be the best season yet.” — Andrew Lincoln
Here’s the full video:
