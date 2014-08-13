The 8 Most Disappointing Final Seasons Of Once-Good Shows

Here’s a countdown of the shows that fell from grace the hardest in their final seasons.
8. The Office
A great finale can’t make up for Jim and Pam’s boring adventures in marriage and no Michael Scott and “The Farm” and Andy…oh god, Andy. The second the Nard Dog returned from his boat trip, he instantly landed on the Worst Characters of All-Time list. Where once his dickishness used to be THE JOKE, now he was just a dick. To sweet, perfect Erin, no less. That’s unforgivable.
7. E.R.
Despite its stash of prestigious awards and the fact that it was once one of the highest rated shows on TV, no one talks about E.R. anymore. It’s a completely anonymous blockbuster that ran for 15 seasons (!). By the time the County General gang handed in their scrubs, or whatever it is doctors do, the still-impressive cast (Lindsay Weir! Uncle Jesse! Steve Smith!) was nearly unrecognizable to someone who stopped watching when George Clooney left. E.R. simply ran out of new stories to tell and new ways for helicopter to kill characters, and the only reason people were still tuning in was because they wanted to see the old guard return. They did, but it felt hollow.
6. Northern Exposure
The Office wasn’t the first show to continue after its main star left. Northern Exposure had the same problem 15 years earlier, when Rob Morrow departed over a salary disagreement midway through the final season. By that point, however, the show was a shell of its former quirky, magical, clever self — think of the difference between Twin Peaks‘ magnificent season one and uneven season two, but worse.
5. Heroes
/remembers nothing abut the final season of Heroes
//consults Wikipedia
As the press turn to question Claire and Noah, Claire gets them to follow her as she climbs to the top of the Ferris wheel. Sylar notes to Peter that while he wanted to kill Doyle, he chose not to and saving Emma felt good. As they notice Claire climbing, Peter states that she will change everything and Sylar declares, “It’s a brave new world.” Claire leaps off of the Ferris wheel with the press watching. With the cameras in her face, she relocates her arm. She says, “My name is Claire Bennet, and this is attempt number…I guess I’ve kinda lost count.” (Via)
I want to forget that all over again.
but heroes was never “good”…
same for True Blood.
@Rufus T Barleysheath It was, but it was never anything more than good.
You guys are both 100% wrong. The first season of Heroes was excellent, and the first two seasons of True Blood were great as well.
The first *half* of the first season of Heroes was good; I think we all knew we were in for a shit show when the finale teased the Peter/Sylar multi-power fight and instead we got nothing.
@Doctor Professor, agreed. Heroes season 1 was awesome, but that show is probably top of its own list: “Tv shows w the biggest drop-off in 2nd season.” I made it like 3 episodes into season 2 n lost a significant amount of brain cells
Heroes S1 was good
@entropy The finale episode of season 1 was the one when the supremely underwhelming Peter/Sylar showdown happened. Every episode in season 1 up until that episode was great television.
I agree @Rufus T Barleysheath . Heroes was never good. It was essentially a Comic Book Series Lite. Created for those that didn’t want to actually come out and say that they enjoyed something geeky. It lacked any real originality and the characters were just awful. I tried so hard to like it (longer than I should’ve) but gave up when a plane carrying a bunch of people crashed. I expected Locke to come crawling over on his hands and knees which his knife between his teeth at any moment. Plus, Mirror B*tch. Oh god. She was The Worst.
I hope you all watched The 4400 instead.
Worth noting, I only watched Heroes cuz I was in love w Missy Peregrym so I tried to see as much of her imdb list as possible. Watched a lot of horrendous crap thru that period of my life, tho it lead me to discover Tyler Labine’s character on Reaper. Sock makes almost anything worth it
True Blood failed when it stopped being softcore Vampire Porn. Nobody tuned in for anything else. And not having Tara and Jessica get topless at least once was inexcuseable.
@Pelvic Champion. I actually cheered when Tara died (loved the actress hated the character) and I’m pretty sure she showed some nip at some point but Jessica being the only lead who never showed anything was a disgrace. I’d let her bite me anyday
I thought Rosanne was so tired of her show that she actively tried to make it painfully bad in order to get it cancelled
That’s what I remember. Didn’t TV Guide run a feature on Roseanne where she said she felt like a prisoner or something?
John Goodman and Roseanne were not friendly to each other during the last few seasons of that show. My wife will still binge watch the shit out of Roseanne, even though that last season was a real turd bomb.
“Lost” probably deserves a mention too. I recently rewatched the series with my fiancee, as she never saw it, and it was still enjoyable up to the final season, which really was kind of a mess. I’m not the type to say that the end ruined the enjoyment of the rest (because that’s dumb) but the end was bad.
Yeah, Lost and Battlestar are easy choices for any list about quality drop off. Maybe Josh didn’t want to rehash all that stuff, though. They are pretty touchy fan bases.
@Phrasing Ohhh yeah BSG. I don’t remember the finale season as a whole but man that finale sucked.
Lost definitely deserves a mention.
Lost and BSG ended poorly but their final seasons had some real high points. Galactica has Zarek’s Rebellion, Dee’s suicide and the attack on the Cylon base with rebel Cylons alongside the colonialists.
Lost season six had some good and weird moments too with some really fun sci fi moments. I’m not saying that either of these shows stuck their landings but their last SEASONS, especially Galactica had some great stuff in them.
@Matchstick Yeah, I guess I’d call Lost Season 6 the most uneven, or the most disappointing season, but a lot of that was because they could have done so much more with it. If they had just cut out all the episodes at the Temple…. I’d be much happier. Because it did give us Ab Aeterno and a few other really solid episodes mixed in there.
Yeah, I’m not sure how I’d compare the two. I think BSG annoys me more because they seemingly flounder plot lines that they were in good position to close out (compared to Lost, which really never stood a chance of being coherent). Don’t get me wrong, there are some great fucking moments. “I’m coming for all of you!” alone. Jesus, that would have been worth it if the rest of the show from there on out had been one extended robot warning montage. There is just a lot of messy stuff too, though. Like pretty much anything that involves Starbuck.
I don’t remember any particularly great moments about Lost season 6, but I’m also probably due for a rewatch. I do recall a lot of walking. Like, a lot. Serious fucking pacing issues was my take away.
@Phrasing I completely agree on BSG. They had the problem of three cylon babies when there should only be one; Nicky, Athena and Saul and Caprica’s unborn child. They wrote themselves into a corner so they just decided Galen wasn’t the dad and Six got so sad she miscarried, boom, one Cylon baby.
That was always the problem with BSG, Moore would see a good idea and run with it no matter the consequences down the line. Starbuck’s death? Yeah, later. The Cylon “Plan” that we saw promised at the beginning of every episode? Nonexistent.
I love that show and enjoyed it on a week to week basis as much as I did Breaking Bad, but I just learned never to trust it.
i didn’t mind the religious stuff in BSG. it’s not like it was a too grounded of a show for it.
@willroyboy The “religious stuff” (maybe more accurately “supernatural stuff”) wasn’t the worst part of the final season, or even the finale episode, despite it getting probably the most heat immediately afterwards. I think it was just the straw that broke the camel’s back for a lot of viewers (@Matchstick pretty much nails it as far as my general complaints are concerned). I will say that I felt the shift from religious themes to outright supernatural presence detracted more than it added, though. I just wouldn’t point to BSG as an example of using supernatural elements particularly well. The concert hall visions were pretty, though.
BSG is the prime example of writing yourself into a corner. It should be taught in writing schools.
I just finished a rewatch of Lost–the last season was actually good as long as you just skipped all the sideways universe and purgatory stuff. And skipping all the sideways stuff made even the draggy temple stuff totally fine, since it was only like a couple of hours total.
I’m glad you made a point not to add Lost because honestly the final season was great (and in some instances, very dusty) up until the very last ten minutes of the finale. There were some ups and downs along the way and as much as I didn’t like that the ending it still amazes me a bit that we hate on the show for that last bit.
I really think Season 3 of Lost was the real turd. Im a stubborn Lost fan that thinks it was the best thing ever, but WOOF. And I still love every second of the finale.
2nd half of season 3 was da tits.
@Aunt Jemima Agreed. The finale of season 3 is still one of my favorite tv episodes of all time. The “We have to go back!!” still gives me goosebumps.
I left off Weeds, because watching MLP for 30 minutes every week isn’t torture, and The X-Files, because that one episode Vince Gilligan wrote in season nine is great. Buffy also had some classics in its final season that make up for the duds.
My only problem with Weeds was how far it deviated from it’s original premise. It was a show about a young widowed mom who sold pot in her rich neighborhood. I liked that show. But they went so far off premise by the time it was done MLP’s hotness and the occasional Kevin Nealon one liners were the only thing worth watching.
i actually loved the last season of Buffy and the finale. I think that SMG’s departure kinda put Joss in a corner as to how to wrap it up without pissing off the fans.
The Office doesn’t deserve to be on this list. That last season was a great return to form. Every season after Pam and Jim got married is worthless, though.
Agreed. I would say 7 and 8 were worse than the last. It was probably on par with 6.
Oh yes it does. That last season was pretty shitty.
Came here to say the same thing as a resident Office defender. Season 9 was waaay better than 8.
Yeah, Andy was annoying but he had been for years. Even The Farm wasn’t entirely bad – when Dwight emptied the shotgun into his dead aunt, I lost it.
The final season had a couple of moments but The Office fucked up so much. What they didn’t with Andy and making Erin hook up with guy-nobody-gives-a-shit-about destroyed years of character development.
I agree The Office shouldn’t be on this list only because it’s a list of shows who’s final seasons went to shit. The Office lost it way before the final season and the final season we got wasn’t a great return to form. It was slow and brutal and slightly retarded whereas the first few season were funny
Came in expecting the Wire, ready to defend the final season. Glad to see I didn’t have to.
The Wire at its worst was better than all of these shows at their best.
Misterrictus with the truth.
No argument about that.
Having rewatched the final season a couple of times the biggest criticism I can levy is that it was two or three episodes too short. Without those extra episodes they had to take a couple of shortcuts (first half of the last season of Breaking Bad did as well). But the scene where Omar blows up the SUV is one of my favorites ever.
And Omar never made the leap home….
I hated Season 5 the first time I watched it. I recently re-watched the entire series though, and it’s actually pretty solid. But, like SHough610 said, it was just a bit too short. And #$%#% Scott never got what was coming to him.
M*A*S*H
Cheers
The A-Team
Miami Vice
Seinfeld
LA Law
NYPD Blue
Picket Fences
Californication, sadly.
Mad Men, so far.
Yeah, this list should have been flipped to 8 least disappointing final seasons of great TV shows because they usually suck.
Note on Seinfeld – I’m not sure that the final season was disappointing but the public reaction to the finale was the “Lost finale” of it’s day.
Cheers? Seinfeld? Mad Men?
Get the fuck out of here.
I’m going to have to disagree with Mad Men and Californication. Mad Men has been fantastic, and it’s not done yet. Californication’s final season was a lot better than the previous 2 or so. It was never highbrow stuff anyway, but it did improve on its last season.
@virnomine — I really felt like Californication’s last season was tacked on. That horrible son was a gimmick and was so unlikable that I could barely enjoy the always delightful Heather Graham. The season before, with the muse, was a lot stronger IMO. The best season for me was the one with the record producer writing the autobio.
The problem I had with the whole show — and I really liked it a lot — was that Karen was really just the standard-issue blond chick every guy in the Northeast craves. She and Hank had less chemistry than almost any of Hank’s other women, including his platonic buddy Cokie Smurf.
Mad Men’s half-season feels lost to me. Maybe they’ll figure out where they’re going when it gears up for the stretch run, but that’s the biggest complaint I have about Weiner: he’s willing to waste a lot of time on a show (both MM and The Sopranos) that should have much more energy.
Californication felt like it was made to just be one season.
@L Dubba E – You’re right, it did. Every time out, it seemed like it was about to be over.
@L Dubba E so you are saying it was a good thing that I stopped watching it after season 1?
@rage Oh, yeah. It’s so weird. It’s been a few years since I’ve seen it, but I watched it with my roommate and we both reached the same conclusion after getting halfway through the second season.
@rage – I’d disagree with Dubba about continuing past S1. It had moments that were really well-written and thoughtful, then really nothing at all, then transcendent again.
I think the play is to enjoy the good parts and not worry about the dead spots. Each season, including the last one, had something really worth the time.
At the beginning of this last season, when the hideous kid started asking Runkle about Hank, I turned to my wife and said something like “Son of a bitch, they gave him a son because they ran out of ideas.” I wish I’d been wrong.
The past like 10 years of The Simpsons
The past 5 years of Family Guy
Seinfeld? Eat every dick.
Ha, the A Team. Almost forgot about that last season. I saw an interview with one of the producers who admitted that NBC knew it was awful but just let it go that season without any care so it could reach the syndication mark and get them all money. They were so grateful that it was a such a hit and boosted them into first place when it started, they let them finish it out with no interference, and all the producers knew it was shit.
There was nothing good about the final season of Dexter, nothing.
True Blood at least has Lafayette, Pam and Eric, and the blue balls of waiting to see Sarah Newlin eat it. Still some decent nudity as well. And come on, watching Jason somehow manage to make it through each day is still entertaining. How he doesn’t stumble down an abandoned mine shaft or well is beyond me.
The first few episodes of the Dexter’s final season had some promise. Then they abruptly resolved all the conflicts, and made it about Argentina, or something.
The finale of Dexter was so bad in every way that I don’t remember much about the season. People may not have liked the finale but HIMYM’s last season did wrap up a lot of loose ends and I liked the way all the minor characters got their goodbyes. I didn’t hate the end but I didn’t love it either.
Newsradio, because Phil Hartman had to be married to a psycho. Also, Jon Lovitz UGH.
Jon Lovitz is a treasure how dare you.
I will defend the final season of Newsradio to my dying day. Yes, Phil Hartman is sorely missed, but you still had one of the best ensemble casts of the 90’s.
THe final season of Newsradio wasn’t as good but everyone including Jon Lovitz tried their hardest. I think everyone was just too sad :(
i wasn’t crazy about Lovitz’ character in the final season, but his guest spot as the suicide jumper in season 3 or 4 was fantastic.
in fact, that episode is probably my favorite. the sight gags of joe jumping out the window get me every time.
Lovitz is a weasel.
Thank you for reminding me about NewsRadio. Love that shit.
While the last season of The Office wasn’t nearly as good as the first 4, it was a signifcant step up from the prior 3 (James Spader quips notwithstanding). To me that’s enough not to have to put it on a list like this.
The last season of HIMYM would have been so good if it was 13 episodes and the finale wasn’t flat out retarded. But for me that show last a lot of its appeal a lot earlier.
You forgot Breaking Bad
See you do a troll face for that, but I’m always happy to say that one was more of a Lost “Final season was good, finale was bad”
Finale was what it needed to be.
Final was perfect for where the show went.
They let him park his own car right in front of the building after they tell him not to and they’re all, “Meh. It’s not like this guy has ever bombed anything before. NO BIGGIE.”
I’d also really like to see a Mythbusters on whether bullets fired from an M-60 can penetrate cinder block and sustain enough kinetic energy to kill a person. Plus that box of ammo looked like it was only a couple hundred rounds. A M-60 would have gone through that in about 20 seconds.
@Sill Bimmons You realize that scene is in slow motion, right?
“They let him park his own car right in front of the building after they tell him not to and they’re all, “Meh. It’s not like this guy has ever bombed anything before. NO BIGGIE.””
The finale works so much better if you believe the fan theory that it’s all a fantasy Walter has before dying in the snowed in car at the beginning of the episode.
Copper and Magic City got the shaft. I got no closure, so I add those to this list, despite them not being one of the 4 shows allowed to be discussed on this site.
Copper got cancelled? Damn.
I read something somewhere about there being a TV-movie type thing of Copper still to come, hopefully that pans out.
The Office final season was actually much better than the two before it, not sure it deserves to be on this list.
no anything after goodbye Michael is bad for the office in general. should have ended there of after a great season 5.
I’m just hoping that Boardwalk Empire doesn’t make this list in a year or two.
I think the plot is too normal, unlike vampires or murderous police scienticians, for them to go too far out on a limb and make it awful.
Are you saying Home Improvement was mediocre, because I believe we’re about to have words, sir.
/gets pitchfork and torch
/lines up behind irishda to do battle
/goes to the basement to get pitchfork and torch
/hits head on pipe
/makes that weird Tim Allen woof noise
On the flip side did anyone watch the final season of ‘Til Death? It was a Brad Garrett show that ran a few years ago, not very memorable, but check this- the production company needed the show to stay on the air to get to syndication numbers so I believe they sold them to FOX for free as long as they aired. The producers took that opportunity (un-cancelable and no one is watching) to get fucking WEIRD.
Here’s a good AV Club write up about it; it’s honestly some fascinating stuff.
I’d argue HIMYM should be #1 infront of Dexter. It’s essentially 20+ episodes where nothing happens and then the finale where shit gets super stupid and discredits the entire series. At least Dexter didn’t say on the pilot and throughout the series that he would never, ever become a lumberjack.
Also, Full House should be on this list. Or as I like to call the final season, “Where’s Michelle?”
People cared about Michelle?
I disagree. I loved HIMYM and while I didn’t love the finale it wasn’t as bad as what they did to Dexter. I will still watch a rerun of Mother, but every time I see Dexter I think of how awful the last season and finale was, and it makes me hate the whole show. If they just ended it with Ted and Tracy on the platform it would have been fine. They would have to completely redo the last season to redeem Dexter
True Blood was never a “good” show.
How about now doing a list of good shows that became mediocre/terrible only to have a redeeming final season?
I’d put Angel on that list but I can’t think of too many others. What did you have in mind?
The 9th season of Scrubs deserves to be on this list.
Yep. Just remembered how bad that was. The only even slightly redeeming character was that blond chick that killed that other show. (Happy Endings, maybe?)
Bill Lawrence has called season 9 a spinoff instead of part of the original (maybe he’s just course correcting, but, whatever) so I gleefully ignore that season when thinking about the original.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet Brad and Jane were the best tv couple ever.
Once Scrubs became about the characters rather than the hospital it was all over.
First season of Heroes was absolutely excellent, everything last it was garbage at best. I disagree with the True Blood choice, this final season isn’t disappointing. True Blood has been an abortion for at least 4 years. Nobody watching it should be “disappointed” right now.
Your argument for Dexter being the “winner” is all I needed to see. Thank you.
The .gif that keeps on giving…..
It’s like Christmas in August
I’m not sure TrueBlood every excelled beyond “okay”, except when it pertained to nudity.
As a result, last episode with the redhead chained up in her undies by an insane dominatrixy-vamp played like fan-fiction. That is to say, YES PLEASE.
I would say True Blodd is worse than Dexter. At least Dexter sort of had a half assed plan. It was idiotic, but the plot sort of moved in an orderly , if stupid fashion.
True Blood doesn’t know what it is doing from week to week, sometimes within each episode. Too many characters(including too many young attractive brunettes that you can’t really tell from each other) popping in an out. Starting out with the zombie vampires, then making them crackhead vampires. Then just getting rid of them. Half the town dying, and not a single FBI agent showing up. What does Lafayette and Sooki do for a living? Neither has been to work in years. Character development for Tara AFTER they kill her pointlessly? Sure Tara was an awful chracter that the writers didn’t know what to do with. But didn’t she at least deserve an on camera death? How come vampires can now be killed by gunfire? They didn’t used to be. Why did Bill have a SUV(before he got vampire AIDS)? He could fucking fly. IF you could fly, wouldn’t you?
And they never got Jessica or Tara naked.
They use Wooden Bullets.
Also, I do believe yes, Tara was naked in I want to say Season 2. Jessica? Not so sure.
During the “Black eyes orgy” year, Tara was “naked” butt they never showed her full on nekkid. Jessica was always strategically covered. Most frustrating thing ever.
24 (should have ended after season 5 – fuck the Chinese cliffhanger and all subsequent episodes)
Prison Break
Nah man, I can’t remember a lot of specifics, but I remember thinking seasons 4 n 6 were the best. That’s not to say that the show had many lowpoints throughout, but season 6 opened w Jack biting thru a guy’s jugular, n then later had his awesome rampage in which he killed like 9 people w half a clip
*not to say that it didn’t have many lowpoints
24 (or 12) sucked this year.
Season 6? Come on man, that’s the worst one. Started off so good, but once that bomb went off, it was all Jack’s family and their wacky adventures and which one of them is evil? Turns out a couple of them were. But never mind, here are some Chinese guys.
Obvious entry considering given my name, but the last season of Miami Vice was a disgrace to the earlier seasons. But then again, season 4 was even worse.
Entourage. Yes, yes I know, the writers and most of the commenters here dislike the frathouse of a TV show that Marky Mark made. But that last season was something horrible. Vince just deciding to get married in the last two episodes was the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard of. I erased most of that season out of my memory, I have the DVD still in it’s packaging fearing to revisit it.
I too liked Entourage but I’d say the last 2 seasons sucked. The worst part is that now they are making the movie? I don’t get it. they let the show hang on til everyone turned against it, then waited 4 or 5 years to make a movie? I’m calling biggest bomb ever
The Shield?
What @Aunt Jemima and J-Law said
Nip/Tuck
the build up to and the season itself with The Carver was pretty awesome.
Nip/Tuck was gawd awful.
In retrospect, I think it was heading downhill way before that.
Homicide season 7.
No Pembleton!
True Blood and Dexter were awful way before their final seasons.
I would probably include House on this list as well.
The only thing Dexter can win is “Worst ….”
Seasons 1-3 were not the worst of anything.
The worst of the shows that were considered good or great at the time?
I love the Roseanne series finale because it made 11 year old SHough610 cryyyyyyy
Married…with Children
It’s been so long since I’ve seen Heroes I forgot it had an ending. Didn’t that carnival story never come to a conclusion? Sylar and that other dude being stuck in some zone is about the worst thing that I remember about the last season. That and Hiro’s arch enemy ancient white British guy who used to be a white Samurai. Did Hiro finally die of a brain aneurysm and why do I still care??? Damn it!
How I Met Your Mother had one of its better seasons up until the finale negated everything good about it. You can’t hate on episodes like “How Your Mother Met Me”, “The Lighthouse”, “Vesuvius” and “Gary Blauman.”
I’m gonna add Flight of the Conchords on here because it was no where near as funny as the first season.
Airwolf.
I’d add Lost to this list.
Wow. John Stamos was on ER? Who knew?
I like the ep of “Roseanne” where she moves to Hawaii & becomes a wild-eyed kush smoker.
All TV shows suck after about 4 years. Burnout takes over for the originators, who coincidentally are usually getting pretty rich by Season 5. The younger writers take over, and it’s a mock-up of what worked originally… done by inferior hands.
You forgot SEINFELD. It went south, but America was Crazy In Love with it, and nobody seemed to notice.
The only thing worse than Season 8 of Dexter was Season 6 of Dexter.
I thought the last season of HIMYM was great at pulling a lot of stories out of a three-day event, managing to call back to almost every good joke in the show’s run, and keeping the characters great. UnpopularOpinionPuffin.gif
But killing the mother 5 seconds after they get married in the finale was some bullshit.
If they changed the last 3 minutes of the finale the whole season would be fine.
Don’t kill of the mother and have Robin and Barney stay together and its fixed
‘The Office’ was a British TV show that ran from 9th of July, 2001 to the 27th of December, 2003. If you want to talk about that ghastly American remake, you have to call it ‘That shit American re-make of The Office’.
Hate to say it, but 30 Rock should be on this list…
am i the only one who sees cm punk every time that banner image is used? and by every time.. i mean daily.
I didn’t enjoy the last series of 24, jumping from disaster to disaster to disaster, from mole to mole to mole, ending with Jack Bauer staring up at a random camera in the sky saying bye bye.
No X Files???
Dexter was awful from season 5 on.
The final, Canadian spin-off Season 4 (aka ‘Canadian Airwolf II’) of once-great ‘AIRWOLF’ has to be one of the worst seasons of television – ever.