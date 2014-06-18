Gendry From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finally Checked In… On Twitter

Asking “Where the f*ck is Gendry?” became a fun running joke of a question throughout season four of Game of Thrones. So much so that I didn’t even include any of the many variations I saw in the season’s final installment of Game of Lulz because we’ve been there and too many people are already in on the joke. And now we can add actor Joe Dempsie who portrays Gendry to the list as he finally checked in on Twitter over a day after the finale aired.
Prepare to have all your open questions answered…
I for one will sleep much better tonight.
I believe it, that dude is jacked.
That is how you social media.
Also, I do miss Gendry. He’s one of my favorite minor characters.
Doesn’t hurt that he’s quite hot too.
I don’t blame the kid.
If a hot piece of ginger minge took my virginity, tied me down, stuck leeches to my dong, torched said leeches for fun, and claimed she could see into the future (you know, only after she killed me)… I’d be rowing my ass off the fucking Westeros map!
I don’t worry bout Jon Snow though, he chows on mad ginger minge like they were giving out free hot slices at the ballpark. I bet he’ll bed Melisandre and Stannis will bust in all mad, and Snow will be all like, “You know the rules of the Game of Thrones. Yo bitch chose me! Now, we can handle this like gentlemen OR we can get into some gangsta shit…”
This is the most complimentary description of Jon Snow I have ever read, and I applaud you, @BurnsyFan66, for that.
+1
@Art Vandelay …you can thank my girl for that, she makes me be Jon Snow everytime we role play and I agree w/ one condition: The Snowman gets to be straight outta Compton!!
Whatever the fuck Burnsyfan is on, I’ll take a hit and enjoy the rest of my day better
Forgot to + for the Doggystyle reference.
I was very disappointed in the season finale. I wanted to see 50 something minutes of Gendry rowing. He would befriend a seagull named Scuttle who would bring Gendry various items found along the shore. The episode would end with Gendry’s row boat within sight of Kings Landing and then Drogon would swoop down and devour Gendry and Scuttle.
“Make that a homosexual seagull and 20 minutes of hot man on gull action and we have a deal1” – HBO
That kids gonna be so jacked by the time he finally reacheds land he’ll look like Khal Drago
They see me rowin’….
Dumb Question: Where is he going?? Its been so long i cant remember. I want him to meet up with Arya again.
I believe his exact destination is “the fuck out of Westeros” but don’t hold me to that.
I think Davos told him to return to King’s Landing, because no one who might be looking for him there actually knows what he looks like.