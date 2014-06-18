Gendry From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finally Checked In… On Twitter

Asking “Where the f*ck is Gendry?” became a fun running joke of a question throughout season four of Game of Thrones. So much so that I didn’t even include any of the many variations I saw in the season’s final installment of Game of Lulz because we’ve been there and too many people are already in on the joke. And now we can add actor Joe Dempsie who portrays Gendry to the list as he finally checked in on Twitter over a day after the finale aired.

Prepare to have all your open questions answered…

I for one will sleep much better tonight.

@JoeDempsie via r/GameOfThrones