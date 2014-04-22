The Actor Who Plays Lou Avery On ‘Mad Men’ Was Once On The Shortlist To Replace David Letterman

Lou Avery, in the span of two episodes and maybe a total of 10 minutes of screentime on Mad Men, has quickly become the most hated character on television, which is actually a rather impressive feat. And Lou Avery is NOT the kind of character it’s fun to hate, like King Joffrey. No, we just hate the man because he’s a lazy, selfish dick. Even more than that, unlike many of the other unlikable characters on Mad Men over six seasons, Lou Avery is humorless, and that’s something we don’t forgive on television. The irony, of course, is that Avery is played by an actor with a great sense of humor. In fact, Allan Havey is a stand-up comedian who was once seriously considered as a replacement for David Letterman.
Allan Havey was a stand-up fixture on Letterman throughout the 1980s, and he was so good that he got the attention of HBO, who hired him to host a late-night talk-show on The Comedy Channel (with later merged with Ha! to become Comedy Central). Night After Night ran for THREE HOURS nightly and basically entailed watching Havey interview celebrities or having stream-of-consciousness conversations with his “audience of one” (consisting of a viewer whose name was selected from the show’s mailbag). It was very off-kilter, and unusual, and after three years, it was quietly cancelled.
Here’s a typical bit, on “Morons.”
He also had a very intimate, casual interviewing style, which you can see in this interview with Joel Hodgson, of MSTK 3000 fame:
Anyway, after its cancellation, Allan Havey was actually seriously considered by Lorne Michaels to replace David Letterman on Late Night after Letterman went to CBS, but Michaels ultimately decided to go with the untested Conan O’Brien. In another dimension, however, maybe Michaels chooses Havey, who would go on to host The Tonight Show, and maybe Conan O’Brien is playing television’s most despicable character now.
At any rate, Havey would go on to do bit roles in television and films while continuing to do stand-up, and some of you may actually recognize him from an episode of Louie.
Marc Maron interviewed him for WTF. If you have a lot of time, you can listen to it here:
[www.wtfpod.com]
He was on an episode of “Louie” when Melissa Leo showed up. I definitely did a double take last season when they brought him off the elevator.
Watched him for years on the Comedy Channel (I was up all hours with a new baby). I didn’t even recognize him on “Mad Men.” Sigh.
@Merryland of Murlin: same here. I knew the actor looked familiar but I didn’t realize it was Allan Havey. He was on Marc Maron’s podcast in December and they both had stories about the early days at the Comedy Channel. I was in my early teens when that channel launched and I watched both of those guys all the time.
This has been “Today in What Makes Peter Cavan Feel Old.”
I thought everyone here is a comedy nerd? Shame on any of your who didn’t already know who this guy is.
He’s also the guy who got mad at Larry David, and then Ted Danson, when they put their trash in his trash bin on CYE.
I’ve wondered what happened to him. He is a great stand-up.
Allan was my sister’s 1st love back in the old high school days. We loved watching him in the high school skits since he had such a great sense of humor . It’s fun to see him on these videos since I haven’t gotten to see him since 1973. Great guy ! I wish he would come to Fl. but he not longer comes this way to do clubs since he lives in Calif. & does Tahoe & Vegas I think.