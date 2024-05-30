FX has had quite the roller coaster journey over the years. First there was FXNow, then FX+, which became FX on Hulu, which then became a little FX tab on the streamer. But through all of that chaos, name changes, and uncertainty, the cable channel still stood strong!! Much like the crew on The Bear!

After living comfortably on Hulu, the first season FX’s The Bear will actually will get a chance to air on FX ahead of its third season premiere.

Beginning on Sunday, June 2nd, two episodes of the drama series will air on FX at 10 p.m. ET. for four nights, all leading up to the season one finale on Wednesday, June 5th. You’ll have to make your way back to Hulu to watch season two.

Finally, on June 27th, all 10 episodes of the third season will drop on Hulu at once. That’s a lot of bear in such a short amount of time, but you must understand that Carmy was working against the clock to get out of that freezer.

Season three will bring back the cast of familiar faces, including our favorite chefs, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

While the third season is still weeks out, the network reportedly plans to knock out season four in order to keep its in-demand stars on board, though FX has not confirmed. How much more dinnertime drama can we take?! A lot.

