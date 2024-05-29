Last week, FX released a stress-filled teaser trailer for The Bear, which confirmed that there would be no rest after a successful second-season Family and Friends night at the overhauled eatery. A full trailer has now surfaced, and every indication is that this show will still have you on edge and loving every moment. Also, there’s been no secret about Carmy’s ability to get on everyone’s last nerve, but now, we know how he’s going to do it.

The extremely good news: Richie is still wearing suits. He’s also calling out the “scribblings of a madman” coming from Carmy.

The bad (but still good for us) news: Carmy might push everybody too far with a constant stream of “non-negotiables.” And yes, his nonexistent emotional regulation (poor Marcus and his donuts) always left open the possibility that he’d eventually drive every chef up the wall. In this trailer, however, we see how he’s getting that job done with the chefs feeling increasingly uncomfortable before Fak crows, “The vibe’s weird!”

There’s more. Carmy and Natalie have a loan to pay back with a self-induced short turnaround, and Uncle Jimmy is calling. Yet the dude in charge of the kitchen appears to be alienating even Sydney (with an unsettling Docusign agreement) and crushing morale with fine-dining perfectionism, and ugh, Claire still hasn’t fully walked away from a guy who has no room for romance in his head. Are you repelled but still intrigued? You’re not alone.

The synopsis reveals that Carmy will push his crew “to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day,” and guess what? “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”

Are you up for the rest of the challenge? Here you go:

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The Bear returns on June 27.