‘The Bear’ Is As Stressful As Ever In The Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Have your stress levels still not recovered from the guest star-filled “Fishes” episode of The Bear? Then maybe don’t watch the teaser trailer for season 3, which finds Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) doing what they do best: cooking and yelling.

“You feel good?” Sydney asks Carmy while they’re prepping in the kitchen. “We’ll see,” he replies. Later, Richie yells about “getting drilled out there.” Sounds like someone needs to relax with some Taylor Swift.

You can watch the teaser above.

The Bear season 3 follows Carmy, Sydney, and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they attempt to “elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business,” according to the FX synopsis. Surely opening a resturant is easy and no anxiety-spiking issues will arise, right? Right…?

Here’s more:

It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

All 10 episodes of season 3 of The Bear, which also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon, premiere on FX on Hulu on June 27.