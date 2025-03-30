Whichever side of the debate you’re on (here’s an idea: it’s both… what a concept!), what matters most is that The Bear is returning for another season. But when? Here’s everything to know about The Bear season 4, including plot details, returning cast members, and whether there’s a premiere date.

Is FX ‘s The Bear a comedy or a drama? We know what the Emmys think , but now the New York Times‘ crossword section has weighed in . The clue: “The Boys and The Bear, for two.” The answer: “TVDramas.” Case closed (?)

Plot

Will season 4 pick up from that “motherf*cker” of a finale?

It’s unclear, as plot details are scarce. But we do know that The Bear is back in production. The original idea was reportedly for seasons 3 and 4 to be filmed at the same time in deference to stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s busy shooting schedules. But according to The Playlist, “the plan was scrapped as [season 4] scripts weren’t ready in time.”

Earlier this month, FX released a sneak peek at season 4 in a “coming soon” sizzle reel. In it, Sydney (played by Edebiri) asks, “Why can’t we put everything that we have into everything that we can?” She also says, “Sometimes I feel like your work family, is like part of your family-family.” The brief footage also has the very chill and normal Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) telling an unknown someone, “There’s probably one really true thing: you’re never alone.”

Following the season 3 finale, Lionel Boyce (Marcus) spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Bear’s mysterious Chicago Tribune review. Was it good or bad?!? “That part, with all the missed calls and text messages, wasn’t in the script,” he revealed. “The only thing the script said was that Carmy walks off and the review pops up. So then when I saw the missed calls and texts on his phone screen, I was like, “OK interesting. Where is this going?”

He also discussed whether Sydney’s job offer from Chef Adam:

“The thing with this show is every season I’d be having theories, and without fail what actually happens is different. I don’t know where they’re going to steer this ship, but I think they do a good job of subverting expectations. I can ask [creator Christopher Storer], or I’ll just wait until I get to read the scripts.”

I want only good things for Marcus. Cousin, too.

“I know where he’s going,” Moss-Bachrach told Rolling Stone about Richie. “I think there’s [a lot of] seeds planted in the third season that really come to bloom in the fourth season. I think it will be a very, very exciting, chaotic, cathartic season, and yeah, I guess I’ll just leave it there.”

Cast

The entire main cast from season 3 will be back (yes, even Mr. Thing). That includes Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Corey Hendrix as Gary “Sweeps” Woods, and, more likely than not, Molly Gordon as Claire, Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna.