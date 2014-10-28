The Best New Sitcom Of The Fall Premieres Tonight; Here’s Why You Need To Watch ‘Benched’

If you liked Eliza Coupe in Happy Endings, you’re going to love USA Network’s Benched. Like Marry Me is essentially a spin-off of Casey Wilson’s character on Happy Endings with a new boyfriend and a new set of friends, Benched takes the Type-A personality of Coupe’s character from the ABC sitcom, turns it up to eleven, and then gives her a psychotic break.
The result: Eliza Coupe and her Eliza Coupe-iest. It’s this Eliza Coupe:
In Benched, she plays Nina, a hard-ass big firm lawyer who gave up her romantic life (and her fiance) to work 120 hours a week. In the opening moments of the series, however, she has a nervous breakdown in the office after she’s passed over for partner in favor of a woman with bigger boobs.
Six months later, and the only job Nina can get is with the defense attorney’s office, which provides the fish-out-of-water framework: Nina was a wealthy corporate lawyer who dealt with white-collar criminals, and now she’s dealing with the filth of the legal system. She can’t handle it at first.
In her new office, among her co-workers is Oscar Nunez from The Office (who seems to be playing a similar character), and Phil, played by Better Off Ted‘s Jay Harrington. Harrington is amazing. He has the same deadpan sense of humor he had in Better Off Ted, only know he’s a drunk who barely has any passion left for defending deadbeats and criminals until Nina shows up. They basically feed off of each other, in both positive and negative ways.
The premise itself is nothing we haven’t seen before, although based on one episode, Benched is the closest thing I’ve seen to Night Court since that show was cancelled. What makes it work, however, is Coupe — who is off the rails. She’s an unhinged Jane Kerkovich-Williams, and she crushes it. I was initially skeptical about a sitcom on the USA Network, but it works, and giving Eliza Coupe the freedom to use profanity is just what she needed.
I know USA is allegedly already looking to phase out its sitcom strategy (apparently, it hasn’t been working), but hopefully Benched will convince them otherwise. I encourage you all to jump on this immediately if you like Happy Endings, or if you love Jay Harrington or Eliza Coupe. And if you don’t love Eliza Coupe, please have your head examined.
Benched premieres tonight at 10:30 EST on the USA Network.
But is it as “great” as Enlisted???
No, it’s actually really good.
…or Surviving Jack?
Or Mulaney.
fucking Mulaney. I cant wait until it’s cancelled so I can stop hearing assholes tell me how funny it should be.
DVR is set.
Yea, Coupe and dude from Better Off Ted? Sold already.
That’s an amazing combo.
yep same here, hopefully this becomes a big hit
USA has been streaming the pilot for a few days. It is very, very funny. BTW the big-boobed lawyer in the GIF is Ivan Reitman’s daughter (and Jason’s sister). If you look up past her rack you can see the facial resemblance
Yup, she also plays Maureen “deadtooth” Ponderosa in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Hopefully “Maureen” kept her favorite cat sweater.
Now with her partnership, she can afford more fish sticks than ever.
JAY HARRINGTON IS IN THIS TOO?! I was already going to give it a shot (tho why am I just hearing about this show for the first time now?), but I am now so sold.
so they’re cursing on USA now? that’s something.
The commercials look great for this. I am exctied. I felt the same way about Playing house…check it out here [www.vunify.com]. Great cast and surprisingly funny. Better than any of the major network shows. Hopefully Benched will be the same
Bamford alert, y’all!
Also, if you need more Coupe fix, she did an AMA yesterday.
I watched the pilot and it was awesome! Please let Eliza Coupe have a crazy ex porn star client who loves ribs and is sued because she got drunk and ran over a cougar played by Elisha Cuthbert
Isn’t Elisha Cuthbert too young to play a cougar?
This I can get behind.
Dat boob jiggle GIF…
You had me at “Eliza Coupe”.
#coupecult
Starting the Kickstarter in 3… 2 …
alcoholic exhibitionist massage therapist.
I’ll watch it when it hits Netflix next season.
I’m not even sure where USA is on my TV anymore.
I have this theory that Dustin uses Dragon for everything, and has no idea when it gets the wrong word.
Confirm/Deny?
All I know is I’m tired of everything being the BEST. If everything’s the best, nothing is.
Dustin is a lvl 9 Hyperbolist.
He liked Tyrant a lot too, so there’s that.