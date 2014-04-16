The Best Show Too Many People Are Still Not Watching Has Been Renewed For A Third Season By FX

It’s ratings are not spectacular (although, it typically doubles viewership once DVR watchers are accounted for), but FX has seen enough plaudits from critics about their their fantastic Cold War drama to renew it for a third season. In addition to the 9 reasons you should be watching The Americans, we can add one more: FX has faith in it. I’m not suggesting that The Americans is the next Breaking Bad, but like BB, The Americans first two seasons have gotten critical raves and few viewers to back it up. Now, it seems like FX is giving it a chance to find that audience through word of mouth. With Fargo, The Americans, Justified, The Bridge, and Sons of Anarchy, not to mention last night’s phenomenal premiere of Fargo, when it comes to drama, FX really is as good as any other network on television.
Past the deep characters and good acting, if you’re not down with a show pushing the boundaries of basic cable nudity with lingering shots of Keri Russell’s nekkid booty then what are we even doing here?
God dammit, that gif was not what i was hoping it would be
Keri Russell’s cutie booty alone makes the show worth watching. The great writing and unique characters are just a cherry on top.
I wish I had watched this show from the start. Now I won’t until I can catch up.
This is why I made it a point to get on board with Fargo from day 1.
Matthew Rhys is the secret weapon of this show. He could show up to work 300 lbs. overweight and spout Klingon and I’d still watch the shit out of it.
Fucking nails his role, and all the intricacies that double-/triple-crossing espionage requires. Watching him handle situations gone awry, especially the last few episodes, has been such a pleasure.
He can go from goofy to rampage-y at the drop of a hat and make it believable. He’s a treasure.
“With Fargo, The Americans, Justified, The Bridge, and Sons of Anarchy, not to mention last night’s phenomenal premiere of Fargo”…or to mention it twice, whichever works for you guys,
Hahaha, didn’t see that the first time. Stopped at Sons of Anarchy.
It’s the second season – it would be amazing if the writers/producers could predict what Putin will do a year in advance.
Outside of wrestle a drugged tiger with no shirt on – that is a given.
I’m still trying to stay with The Americans, but it’s been downgraded to watch-while-I-work status. I agree with investing in/rooting for the Commies is a little weird.
It’s gotta be the last show that anyone should watch as background noise.
I can 100% guarantee you’ve missed probably half a dozen crucial plot points
That’s the point. I care enough for the broad strokes, but not enough for the little things.
Well that’s really a shame then.
” …when it comes to drama, FX really is as good as any other network on television.”
When you say things like that, it implies FX is average, or on par with an NCIS or some other network procedural, when it is clearly beyond those networks in quality.
Seriously GlowMos, watch this. Best new show on TV since Thrones.
I love that FX is rewarding a quality show with another season regardless of high ratings or not. I wish more networks worked this way.
They still owe us for Terriers!
@G Funk Era: I tried, I honest to god tried but I just couldn’t get into Terriers. I didn’t enjoy it.
The best new show too many people are not watching is Rick and Morty.
I’m a few episode behind with this season, but that’s deliberate. I love to watch a couple episodes at a time. It sucks you in even more.
I’ve said from the start: this show s***s all over Homeland, it’s a f***ing BLOWOUT.
It does something amazing in having you pull for our enemies on one level but hope that they ultimately fail. It’s a weird dynamic that I don’t remember ever really getting from anything else. In Homeland, I wanted Brodie to be strung up from the first f***ing day and Claire Danes to be institutionalized and I never swayed from that.
Damn I gotta start watching before it’s too late.