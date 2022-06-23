Better buy your cigarettes now. You’re going to need them after “Herogasm.”

The raunchiest episode of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys yet contains a “massive supe orgy, airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses, and cursing. It is not suitable for any audience.” But despite the tongue-in-cheek (hint: it’s not the cheeks on your face) warning, showrunner Eric Kripke is shocked with how much they were able to get away with.

“It’s probably one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television that I think anyone will have seen,” he told TVLine. “I think you have to really turn to porn to see things that are more graphic.” (Maybe this is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ backdoor pilot, so to speak, into getting into the porn industry.) While preparing the episode with director Nelson Cragg, Kripke asked himself, “Are we allowed to show all of that?” They were:

“They checked with Standards, and there’s like these hilarious rules about how often you can simulate humping and whether or not you can show an erect penis and how long you can show a private part. There’s all these rules, but we were within the bounds of what the rules were. So the answer was we could show it.”

It’s a shame that “Herogasm” isn’t in the post-Super Bowl slot, or something. I would love to see the unhinged FCC complaints.

The “Herogasm” episode of The Boys premieres on Friday, June 24.

(Via TVLine)