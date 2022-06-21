herogasm
prime video
TV

The Raunchy ‘Herogasm’ Episode Of ‘The Boys’ Comes With A Long List Of Content Warnings



After edging us for months, “Herogasm” has almost come.

Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser for Friday’s much-anticipated episode of The Boys, featuring a long list of content warnings. “WARNING: this episode depicts a massive supe orgy, airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses, and cursing,” it reads (not cursing!). “It is not suitable for any audience.”

You can watch it below.

“Herogasm” is based on a notoriously raunchy six-issue arc of The Boys comic series, and according to showrunner Eric Kripke, the TV adaptation won’t disappoint fans.

“Those dailies are insane,” he said. “Like, if we showed everything we saw in the dailies, we for sure would be rated X. I can’t even get my head around what we’ve filmed. We’ll make sure that we’re walking the right line and that we’re outrageous… But anyone who is a fan of the books and that particular volume of ‘Herogasm,’ I can just tell you, you’re definitely going to get the full ‘Herogasm’ experience. There’s just no question.”

The episode, directed by Nelson Cragg and written by Jessica Chou (and caused this reaction from Kripke), even comes with an emoji that Twitter didn’t approve of.

Let the “sploogefest” commence.

