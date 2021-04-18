For those unaware, “Herogasm” is a miniseries from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys’ comics, and was designed as a parody of The Avengers and The Justice League, where a lot of different superheroes gather together to take on a huge supervillain. In The Boys, it appears as though all the world’s superheroes are getting together to orchestrate a plan to head into space and fight aliens. In reality, however, all the world’s superheroes are gathering on a remote island to have a Vought-sponsored wild orgy fueled by copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.

It took some time for showrunner Erik Kripke to figure out how to work it into the Amazon Prime series, although he said in season one that it was likely to arrive in Season Three if the show stayed on the air that long. “I’ve really wanted to do it,” Kripke told Reddit in 2019, “but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it’s not just an hour of hardcore p0rn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that.”

Season Three has arrived, and the superhero orgy festival is a go.

This week, Kripke also revealed his reaction to the first production meeting, and “scandalized” is probably the best way to describe it.

One scene from the Herogasm that will not be in the series, however, is a sex scene between Homeland (Antony Starr) and a new character in Season Three, Soldier Boy, played by Jenson Ackles, who currently looks unrecognizable as he prepares for the role. That controversial scene, in which Homelander takes advantage of Soldier Boys’ naivete, is too much even for a show that once blew up a whale. It sounds like this was Kripke’s decision. Amazon, meanwhile, has been very liberal about what they’d allow, but they have cut at least one other scene that went too far (although it later appeared in a different context).

The Boys Season Three continues to shoot, although Amazon has not yet announced a release date.