Daniel Radcliffe said that he’s “dramatically bored” by everyone’s thoughts on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, but he hasn’t read the FCC complaints about the incident (which took a weird turn today). As compiled by TMZ, the Federal Communications Commission received 66 messages about what happened on Sunday, with the Helen Lovejoys of the world feigning a level of moral outrage not seen since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s racy performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys.

Settle in, folks. Here are some of the nuttiest complaints (minus the racist ones):

The violence I had to watch on a family show due to will smith is inexcusable

All the best family shows don’t end until 11:40 p.m.

On the Oscars broadcast by ABC Disney not only horrific in war time this animal will smith is promoting uncontrolled rage and violence over free speech and make believe entertainment and comedy to millions of children and using the f word twice. Smith should be fined the maximum you can and ABC for allowing it!

The war? Check. Free speech? Check. At least they didn’t mention Trump.

I was tramatized by seeing WIll Smith assault that other poor man. I havent been able to sleep as a result. MY child was also scared. I had to take medicine to calm me down. I think the Oscars were not child friendly and shouldn’t be allowed on tv if they are going to have violent assaults LIVE. I couldnt explain to my lgbtq son what happened and he just cried for hours.

This person could be trolling, but I choose to believe it’s real.

Will Smith said the word “f*ckin” twice. F*ckin is a verb or adjective which is an alternative spelling of f*cking.

The more you know.