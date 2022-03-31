Daniel Radcliffe said that he’s “dramatically bored” by everyone’s thoughts on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, but he hasn’t read the FCC complaints about the incident (which took a weird turn today). As compiled by TMZ, the Federal Communications Commission received 66 messages about what happened on Sunday, with the Helen Lovejoys of the world feigning a level of moral outrage not seen since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s racy performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys.
Settle in, folks. Here are some of the nuttiest complaints (minus the racist ones):
The violence I had to watch on a family show due to will smith is inexcusable
All the best family shows don’t end until 11:40 p.m.
On the Oscars broadcast by ABC Disney not only horrific in war time this animal will smith is promoting uncontrolled rage and violence over free speech and make believe entertainment and comedy to millions of children and using the f word twice. Smith should be fined the maximum you can and ABC for allowing it!
The war? Check. Free speech? Check. At least they didn’t mention Trump.
I was tramatized by seeing WIll Smith assault that other poor man. I havent been able to sleep as a result. MY child was also scared.
I had to take medicine to calm me down. I think the Oscars were not child friendly and shouldn’t be allowed on tv if they are going to have violent assaults LIVE.
I couldnt explain to my lgbtq son what happened and he just cried for hours.
This person could be trolling, but I choose to believe it’s real.
Will Smith said the word “f*ckin” twice. F*ckin is a verb or adjective which is an alternative spelling of f*cking.
The more you know.
My 12 year old son was confused by why Will Smith marched up to the stage and smack Rock while he was about to present the best documentary award. The two started shouting at each other, you could easily understand Will Smith say “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” and Chris Rock say “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s–t outta me,” This seemed inappropriate, especially for the rating of the program.
Everything would have been cleared up for the 12-year-old son if the parent had explained Chris Rock’s joke to them. “You see, G.I. Jane is a movie that came out in 1997, and it stars Demi Moore as…”
Will used lip calling F word in front of our kids and family.
I’m filing a complaint on this person for referring to it as “lip calling.”
Hello: I would like to file a complaint against ABC for airing multiple uses of profanity (the F word -twice) and airing a live violent physical assault of Chris Rock by Will Smith. I do not believe it is legal to assault on live TV and do not think it is legal to use the F word on a family show aired by ABC and Walt Disney Company. I would like to seek damages, monetary or in the form of free subscriptions for like twenty years to Disney Plus.
If we all get a free year (or 20 years) of Disney+ out of this, Will Smith is a hero.
Last night we witnessed a physical assault by actor Will Smith against comedian Chris Rock on the live broadcast of The Oscars. This was shocking and indecent. It was followed up by Will Smith cursing using indecent language at Chris Rock. We are disgusted and shocked that this was allowed to happen and Will Smith faced no repercussions and the audience actually sat their quietly and later awarded him an award and let him speak about peace. It was disgusting like something out of a Black Mirror episode. Please fine the producers of The Oscars and the network.
Ah yes, all those famous Black Mirror episodes about celebrity squabbles. My favorite.
An actor at the Oscars attacked a comedian at the 2022 Oscar Awards Ceremony on live tv; and it
was not rated V for violence. The should be fined.