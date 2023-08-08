The Boys audience wants more. That’s perhaps the best TV dilemma out there, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting too long for Season 4, although the college-aged spinoff, Gen V (which has already freaked out Arnold Schwarzenegger), will arrive before too long. However, people also cannot stop creating tangential drama where there isn’t any.

Such was the case last week when Fantastic Four casting rumors (once again) began to swirl, and Wee Hughie himself, Jack Quaid, surfaced in the fictional mix for Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Jack — who I must remind you has strong, almost Joker-esque smile genes from both Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — didn’t let things simmer for long. He quickly spoke up and added a good cause: “Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!”

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

As well, The Boys Twitter account added their own rebuttal, given that Quaid is already indispensable to The Boys of The Boys fame: “He’s already in a pretty fantastic four.”

He's already in a pretty fantastic four pic.twitter.com/jdMEzlpXUo — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 3, 2023

Not content to let that be their only smartass remark, the account added a little hello from Lamplighter: “Flame On, mates.”

So there you have it. Good things can still happen on Twitter from time to time, and The Boys has one of the best TV show accounts in the game.