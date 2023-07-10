It’s been over a year since The Boys Season 3 wrapped up its literally explosive ending, so fans are understandably getting antsy about when Homelander and the gang will return for Season 4.
Below you’ll find everything we know so far about the highly anticipated season, which is already being touted as one of the weirdest thing that Homelander actor Antony Starr has ever filmed. And that’s saying a lot if you’ve been following the show. There have been no shortage of outlandish moments over the past three seasons, so it’ll be interesting to see what the creative team has cooked up for this latest jaunt through a world of raunchy “superheroes” gone mad with power.
Plot
While plot details for The Boys Season 4 are being kept closely under wraps, we do know a few things thanks to how Season 3 left off. Karl Urban’s Butcher is on borrowed time as his experimenting with Compound V has left him with only months to live. Meanwhile, Antony Starr’s Homelander has shown himself to be an unrepentant murderer after publicly melting the face of a protestor in public. But despite the crowd reeling in horror, most people cheered leaving Homelander genuinely stunned at what people will let him get away with. No good can come of that, particularly with Vought working overtime to paint Erin Moriarty’s Starlight as a traitor and wanted criminal following her defection from The Seven.
Cast
The Boys Season 4 sees most of the original cast intact, so expect all of your favorites to be back. Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is possibly still in the mix, but it’s unclear whether he could pop up again to scare the piss out of Homelander. In the meantime, Season 4 has been getting pretty aggressive in the casting department. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the fun along with Mad Men star Rosemarie DeWitt. The Boys is also adding two new Supes into the mix with the addition of Sage and Firecracker, who you can see below:
Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you.
And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ
— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022
Release Date
Amazon has yet to announce a release date for The Boys Season 4. However, we do know that the show finished filming back in April 2023, which should put it on track for a late 2023/early 2024 premiere barring any delays from the writers’ strike.
Trailer
Like previous seasons, The Boys Season 4 is holding a trailer drop until closer to its release date. But one thing the show excels at is it’s satirical social media game where it routinely posts videos and messages from Vought International to give fans tiny glimpses of what to expect when the show returns. Going into Season 4, Homelander appears to be facing trial for his brutal murder of bystander during the climactic moments of Season 3. Despite the murder being caught on tape, Homelander is still garnering record approval ratings from the public, which doesn’t seem to mind that the unhinged Supe could laser them in the face at any moment.
You can watch the Vought International clip below:
The Boys Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Amazon.