It’s been over a year since The Boys Season 3 wrapped up its literally explosive ending, so fans are understandably getting antsy about when Homelander and the gang will return for Season 4.

Below you’ll find everything we know so far about the highly anticipated season, which is already being touted as one of the weirdest thing that Homelander actor Antony Starr has ever filmed. And that’s saying a lot if you’ve been following the show. There have been no shortage of outlandish moments over the past three seasons, so it’ll be interesting to see what the creative team has cooked up for this latest jaunt through a world of raunchy “superheroes” gone mad with power.

Plot

While plot details for The Boys Season 4 are being kept closely under wraps, we do know a few things thanks to how Season 3 left off. Karl Urban’s Butcher is on borrowed time as his experimenting with Compound V has left him with only months to live. Meanwhile, Antony Starr’s Homelander has shown himself to be an unrepentant murderer after publicly melting the face of a protestor in public. But despite the crowd reeling in horror, most people cheered leaving Homelander genuinely stunned at what people will let him get away with. No good can come of that, particularly with Vought working overtime to paint Erin Moriarty’s Starlight as a traitor and wanted criminal following her defection from The Seven.