Amazon Prime Video just dropped the release window for The Boys spinoff, Gen V, and fans of the wildly satirical superhero world won’t have long to wait.

According to a new sizzle real for Prime Video’s upcoming lineup, Gen V will arrive some time in September, which is right around the corner. The promo video also shared new footage from the highly anticipated series that will take place at a Vought International University where burgeoning Supes are molded into the likeliness of the greatest hero of them all: Homelander.

Of course, as fans of The Boys know, Homelander is anything but a hero, and if there’s anyone who will sniff that out, it’s cynical college kids who don’t trust anybody.

You can see footage from Gen V below:

It’s an exciting time to have Prime. pic.twitter.com/lEOGyO6gs9 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2023

Outside of the university setting, little is known about the plot of Gen V. However, executive producer Seth Rogen has already teased that the spinoff series will be way more “insane” than The Boys. In fact, Rogen couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he checked in on the show.

“I’ve been starting to see episodes of, and it’s completely insane,” Rogen told Collider last year. “Just like the combination of superheroes in a college setting, in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah. There are parts of that show where me and Evan [Goldberg] are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, “Dear God, what are they doing over there?'”

Gen V starts class in September on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Comic Book)