(Spoilers from The Boys will obviously be found below.)

Attempting to rank The Boys characters after the fourth season finale was admittedly an exercise in futility because [to quote Eric Draven in The Crow (1994)], “They’re all dead, they just don’t know it yet.” However, we can hope to heck that the show’s arguably most lovable character (yes, even more than Jack Quaid’s Hughie) survives, and that would be Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko. Seriously, no Kimikos should ever be harmed in the making of anything.

With that said, Kimiko did unfortunately suffer harm in this week’s episode, in which she and Frenchie finally kissed, but also, she finally spoke, and it wasn’t for a positive reason. Kimiko’s muteness sourced from trauma, and that’s how her muteness has ended — while screaming, “Noooo!” in agony after Gen V‘s mind-control Supe, Cate, emerged to separate the pair. “GUT WRENCHING” is an accurate way to describe this awful situation.

OMFG KIMIKO SCREAMING “NO” Omg everyone pray for her.. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Df7dlXuqHE — JV1I3N ♉︎ | THE BOYS SEASON 4🩸💉🧪 (@JV1I3N_) July 18, 2024

KIMIKO SPEAKING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE MOST GUT WRENCHING SITUATION EVER IMAGINED #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/TkmL9yyvcd — Sofía (@starkcanarie) July 18, 2024

Not all hope is lost. Annie January/Starlight and A-Train could team up to save The Boys group, and Butcher could decide to stop being a newfound villain to pitch in, too. Also, don’t forget Ashley, who injected herself with Compound V and might have turned into a Hulk-like entity after she overheard Deep’s plan to take her out for knowing too much. Regardless of the outcome, the wait for the final The Boys season will feel especially long while waiting for Kimiko followup. The People agree:

Man literal CHILLS watching this part😭 #Theboys #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/rzGPDcXKfF — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) July 18, 2024

SPOILERS Kimiko&Frenchie are THAT straight couple I would die for. Cuz what do you mean after all this years the only thing that made Kimiko speak again is Frenchie being taken away from her#theboysseason4 #theboys #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/MdiGXXqQB6 — Trost | HotD&The BOYS Spoilers (@VagitarianTrost) July 18, 2024

fuck this show but this ending gave me chills. sam holding kimiko back, cate using her powers on frenchie. kimiko CAN TALK 😭 save mm from that nasty guy … annie got her full powers #theboys pic.twitter.com/t3LaXIWd3V — faiza ☪︎ THE BOYS SPOILERS (@korysstar) July 18, 2024

Kimiko speaking out for the first time while they take away her man is sick work, I don’t

want to live anymore #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/C4LPp3kqy8 — Zero (@zerowontmiss) July 18, 2024

Spoilers for the boys finale

.

.

.

.

KIMIKO FINALLY SPEAKINBA AND IT'S SCREAMING NO I WILL HUNT YOU AMAZON pic.twitter.com/i0RnJGZcf8 — Brixksie 🦌🏴‍☠️ (@_brixks_) July 18, 2024

REFUSED TO BELIEVE THAT THEY KILLED OFF GRACE, VICTORIA AND THAT KIMIKO LOST FRENCHIE AFTER THEY KISSED #theboysseason4 pic.twitter.com/F5ePHkxaBV — jordan (@jjordan1709) July 18, 2024

The Boys‘ fourth season is now available for streaming on Prime Video/Amazon.