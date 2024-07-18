the-boys-butcher-lg
Prime Video (Amazon)
TV

‘The Boys’ Viewers Are Crushed Over A ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Moment In The Season 4 Finale

(Spoilers from The Boys will obviously be found below.)

Attempting to rank The Boys characters after the fourth season finale was admittedly an exercise in futility because [to quote Eric Draven in The Crow (1994)], “They’re all dead, they just don’t know it yet.” However, we can hope to heck that the show’s arguably most lovable character (yes, even more than Jack Quaid’s Hughie) survives, and that would be Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko. Seriously, no Kimikos should ever be harmed in the making of anything.

With that said, Kimiko did unfortunately suffer harm in this week’s episode, in which she and Frenchie finally kissed, but also, she finally spoke, and it wasn’t for a positive reason. Kimiko’s muteness sourced from trauma, and that’s how her muteness has ended — while screaming, “Noooo!” in agony after Gen V‘s mind-control Supe, Cate, emerged to separate the pair. “GUT WRENCHING” is an accurate way to describe this awful situation.

Not all hope is lost. Annie January/Starlight and A-Train could team up to save The Boys group, and Butcher could decide to stop being a newfound villain to pitch in, too. Also, don’t forget Ashley, who injected herself with Compound V and might have turned into a Hulk-like entity after she overheard Deep’s plan to take her out for knowing too much. Regardless of the outcome, the wait for the final The Boys season will feel especially long while waiting for Kimiko followup. The People agree:

The Boys‘ fourth season is now available for streaming on Prime Video/Amazon.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors