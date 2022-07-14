The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently went to town on “10-hour-movie” TV seasons, which is something that he most decidedly doesn’t do himself. The third season of Amazon’s superhero-skewering series made the case for a grand return to episodic storytelling in the streaming realm. And each episode of this third season contained no fat. All subplots were essential to the overall story while the action flew like crazy.

That includes the continuing journey of Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko, who tangoed with a life without powers before gaining them back. In between, she finally ignited that long-simmering romantic tension with Frenchie and ended up in a musical, and then during the season’s climax, she fired up Michael Simbello’s 1983 hit, “Maniac,” before dancing through a fight while managing to be both adorable and ferocious.

And then, in the Vought International TV headquarters, Kimiko joined the battle against Soldier Boy, and unfortunately, it was no immediate match. The Boys shared this BTS clip of Kimiko being flung into oblivion.

Not to worry, no Kimikos were harmed in the making of this scene. pic.twitter.com/xMfn6tfuw0 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 13, 2022

That had to hurt, yes. Soldier Boy eventually got his, and he’s been put back into his frozen state. In the meantime, Kimiko lives like the raging badass that she is. This is where I have to mention that Karen Fukuhara previously told us that, in an impossible crossover, “I think if Kimiko were to take a side, it would be way more fun to team up with the Joker.” That was a reference to Heath Ledger’s Joker (not the Leto varieties, or even the Phoenix one), but I think she’s doing just great in The Boys universe. Sony Pictures TV agrees.

Kimiko managed to go unscathed during the famous “Herogasm” arc episode, and I can’t wait to see where she and Frenchie go in Season 4.