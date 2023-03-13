(Spoilers from The Boys will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys has put several iconic scenes to the screen thus far, but one would be hard pressed to find a more “hell yeah” moment than when Queen Maeve made this face ^^^^ while doing battle against Homelander. That physical clash had been a long time coming and probably sourced back way before Maeve had to witness him sending a plane full of civilians to their deaths. And Maeve was thrilled to finally push back at the baddest Supe of all, which also led to a wonderful outcome (aside from losing an eye) for her.

Well, in the eyes of the public, Maeve died after saving everyone from an exploding Soldier Boy, but this did allow her to finally retire from the Supe life that she hated so much. Even the greater Vought International entity didn’t know that she was still alive because Ashley (in a rare display of humanity) erased the footage that would prove that Maeve survived. So, Maeve got to head into private life with her partner. Fast forward to this years’s Oscars, and an unaware Vought International decided to pay tribute to the Dawn of the Seven and Her Majesty star on Twitter.

Tonight, we honor Queen Maeve with this emotional in memoriam at the Supie Awards. A hero on and off screen, her acting in Dawn of the Seven and Her Majesty will be studied by performing arts students at Godolkin University for years to come. Rest In Pride, Queen! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/wFD9jpMoCP — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) March 12, 2023

In response, The Boys‘ Twitter account honored Maeve by taking the p*ss, like the account is so great at doing on most occasions: “Loved when she said ‘It’s Maeven Time!’ and Maeved all over those guys.”

Loved when she said “It’s Maeven Time!” and Maeved all over those guys https://t.co/YWkif6Lekg — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 12, 2023

Maeve probably would have loved to see this, but hopefully, she wasn’t watching the Supie Awards.

The Boys‘ Season 3 finale is currently streaming on Amazon, and hopefully, we’ll see a Season 4 release date soon.