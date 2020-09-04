Amazon Prime’s super-cynical take on superhero culture, The Boys, is back with a deeper (and still graphic) second season. Showunner Eric Kripke maintains the same momentum as his first stab at adapting Garth Ennis’ comic book series, and fortunately, Antony Starr’s Homelander remains the most irrepressible part of the show, even with fierce competition from Aya Cash’s Stormfront. Starr’s magnetism in his role cannot be denied, even if it’s slightly guilt-inducing to watch him botch a transatlantic plane rescue before casually dooming all passengers to death to save his own reputation, moments after dazzling them with a smile. More than any other Supe, he’s actually an outstanding supervillain, and the show’s fans love to hate the guy in the best way.

Starr was cool enough to hop on the phone with us to discuss his anti-Captain America-Superman hybrid, whose escapades grow (as difficult as it might seem to believe) even more f*cked up this season. Homelander fully immerses himself into the depths of his depravity, with Starr driving those acts home. The New Zealand actor told us how he gets into this guy’s super-sick head and why it’s so refreshing to make sure Homelander is a straight-up bad guy. We also discussed a Homelander scene that didn’t make the Amazon cut last year, but there’s hope for the future on that note. And we discussed the sitcom that Starr would enjoy lasering the hell out of, given the opportunity.

It’s gotta be bizarre to promote Season 2 through computer screens and phones after last year’s events and junkets before launch.

Yeah, oh god, where do I start with that? First of all, it’s kind of a blessing and a curse. Obviously, COVID is a curse completely, but doing press in the middle of a pandemic? On the one hand, you get to stroll into your living room, and you don’t have to travel anywhere, but the bummer is that you don’t get to travel anywhere and see any fans, like at Comic-Con, for example. With Season 1, we went to San Diego, so after all that hard work, you get to celebrate the release. So there’s nothing like that now, other than a drive-in screening, but that’s about it. So, it’s a bummer not to have that interaction, out there in the world and to feel it in a slightly more tangible way. The response across the board from the fans and 95% of critics has been very positive, and I’m always tentative about these things, but we feel really good about the season. So it seems like it’s on the right track to keep building a good base and keep the fans that we have happy.

Well, when you do travel, and when you step onto an airplane… are people afraid? Even though you don’t really have blonde hair, people must recognize you.

That’s hilarious, yeah! Actually, that hasn’t happened on a plane, but when we were shooting Season 2 up in Toronto, there was a lot of it then because I had the blonde hair, and unless I wear a hat and glasses, there’s no real way to hide it. In the middle of summer, I tend not to, so it’s funny because there were a lot more odd glances at the potential psychopath in their midst. At the end of the season, the only way to fix the damaged hair is to shave my head. As soon as that happens, the world backs off. The place that it comes up the most on social media is with people taking photos on planes, like, “Oh my god, Antony Starr just got on the plane!” It does make me chuckle, but it’s great. I love to see the fan responses to things because that’s why we do all this. No show is made for anything other an audience.

This season’s certainly more graphic, but it’s also emotionally deeper for the characters. Obviously, Homelander is going through a lot.

That’s what the intention always was for Season 2. Not only to go bigger but deeper, so it would be at least as fulfilling storylines because of that. And I think we pulled it off, and it actually got bigger as well, which is no mean feat. But Eric Kripke was always very conscious of making this a step up or at least as good as Season 1, and I think the very rightful way was to do that to go deeper with characters. Like you say, Homelander is facing a lot of challenges, and that’s one of the things that we really tried to do in Season 2. To take this usually in-control character and really destabilize him. At the start of the season, he feels pretty good about where he’s at and what he’s done in Season 1, and then very swiftly, he has all of that terra firma removed and is basically struggling to find solid ground and reassert himself… which was a lot of fun to fiddle with and discover.