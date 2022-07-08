5b4460b8cbfbb7fe5e7ffda58a70e35a.jpg
‘The Boys’ Fans Put Their Hands Together For The Supe Who Kicked Some Satisfying Butt In The Season Finale

(Spoilers from The Boys season finale will be found below.)

The Boys said goodbye to a Supe during the third season finale, but fortunately, this Supe did not shuffle off from this mortal coil as temporarily believed. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) put her life on the line to push Soldier Boys (Jensen Ackles) out a skyscraper window, but due to a rescue campaign (seemingly on behalf of her queer fans), she made it out alive, unbeknownst to the public (and Vought, because Colby Minifie’s Ashley erased the footage) at large. Now, Maeve gets to go retire and live a private life with her partner, but before that happened, boy, did she ever throw down against Antony Starr’s Homelander.

Maeve did the physical work after Billy Butcher dropped the ball. She punched the daylights out of Homelander, and although she suffered some serious facial injuries in the process, she still gathered all of her strength to make sure that Soldier Boy couldn’t kill everyone. Whereas Billy was distracted by his promise to protect Ryan, which will likely do more harm than good since he’s now bonding with his bio dad, Homelander. But see that look on Maeve’s face ^^^ when she managed to draw blood on Homelander’s perfectly chiseled face? She’s been waiting a long time for that to happen, and her fans on Twitter loved to see it.

Also! Maeve got her happy ending. Black Noir certainly didn’t get one, but this is a wonderful turn of events because Maeve finally did the thing.

The Boys‘ Season 3 finale is currently streaming on Amazon.

