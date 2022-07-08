(Spoilers from The Boys season finale will be found below.)

The Boys said goodbye to a Supe during the third season finale, but fortunately, this Supe did not shuffle off from this mortal coil as temporarily believed. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) put her life on the line to push Soldier Boys (Jensen Ackles) out a skyscraper window, but due to a rescue campaign (seemingly on behalf of her queer fans), she made it out alive, unbeknownst to the public (and Vought, because Colby Minifie’s Ashley erased the footage) at large. Now, Maeve gets to go retire and live a private life with her partner, but before that happened, boy, did she ever throw down against Antony Starr’s Homelander.

Maeve did the physical work after Billy Butcher dropped the ball. She punched the daylights out of Homelander, and although she suffered some serious facial injuries in the process, she still gathered all of her strength to make sure that Soldier Boy couldn’t kill everyone. Whereas Billy was distracted by his promise to protect Ryan, which will likely do more harm than good since he’s now bonding with his bio dad, Homelander. But see that look on Maeve’s face ^^^ when she managed to draw blood on Homelander’s perfectly chiseled face? She’s been waiting a long time for that to happen, and her fans on Twitter loved to see it.

maeve taking homelander one on one in a battle I knew my girl could do it she is so strong pic.twitter.com/335MVUCzCx — vi (@samgirldean) July 8, 2022

#TheBoysFinale I think we can all agree that Queen Maeve was the real hero this finale !! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Z8nfGtIEM — Arya (@TisArya) July 8, 2022

#TheBoysTV #TheBoys #TheBoysFinale she really put the Queen in Queen Maeve in this scene right here😭🙌🏽pic.twitter.com/4XeeJ5vC0G — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//MS. MARVEL ERA (@giselleb1234) July 8, 2022

Maeve saving everyone from Soldier Boy was such a GOOD plot. SHE IS THE TRUE QUEEN#TheBoysTV#TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/x4geAp4HK3 — ‎seth (@wylietraitor) July 8, 2022

Maeve was doing all the fucking work. Really Butcher? You fuck all the plan for that little psycho? And now we have two Homelanders. Just let Soldier Boys kill everyone if is necessary. Why u left Ryan with Homelander?!!! pic.twitter.com/UGZS7AVIbW — Menória (@AlitteMartyn) July 8, 2022

Tb spoilers // #theboys #TheBoysFinale – I love how this was the moment Maeve finally switched sides and realized who she needed to save pic.twitter.com/egAX16PrdL — ♡Heaven♡ wants the boys moots (@Jenmishs_bitch) July 8, 2022

Also! Maeve got her happy ending. Black Noir certainly didn’t get one, but this is a wonderful turn of events because Maeve finally did the thing.

CLEAR THE SEARCHES QUEEN MAEVE ALIVE MAEVE AND ELENA ENDGAME #theboys pic.twitter.com/XgGOaQQfmh — . (@leeatins) July 8, 2022

dominique mcelligott's acting is incredible this season, i'm so happy that queen maeve got her happy ending <3 #theboysfinale pic.twitter.com/Aw8FtDWO2f — jo🥀 THE BOYS SPOILERS (@acklesism) July 8, 2022

queen maeve really said: pic.twitter.com/fCh2v7FOJz — melo ! the boys spoilers (@acklimiko) July 8, 2022

the boys spoilers // SHE GOT HER HAPPY END!! i will miss you forever brave maeve #TheBoysFinale#TheBoysTVpic.twitter.com/rpNP8iDjid — melo ! the boys spoilers (@acklimiko) July 8, 2022

The Boys‘ Season 3 finale is currently streaming on Amazon.