(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

People have strong feelings after The Boys (er, Vought International) posted a Fourth Of July tribute to Homelander. And some of those feelings are difficult to parse, after far-right fans of the show actually did have a raging meltdown after finally realizing that Homelander’s a villain. That kind of confusion and back-and-forth to be expected when the show manages to be a rarely successful satire that skewers superhero culture. Homelander has always been a dirty dog and pure evil; he sent an entire plane full of people to their deaths. Now that he’s facing off with Soldier Boy (that time-capsuled MAGA prototype) about who’s the “upgrade,” laughter has ensued after the far-right’s dismay that a rapist and a murderer would dare to be publicly homicidal and do something bad like make a woman commit suicide because it’s his birthday.

Homelander ain’t the good guy, obviously. Most of the show’s viewers get this, and on Twitter, people are having quite the reaction to a tweet from a The Boys‘ sub-account, Vought International, which made a Fourth of July declaration. During a year when the Supreme Court has made it difficult for a lot of people to feel patriotic, this tweet feels like an intentionally pointed barb:

“It’s our patriotic duty to trust those who can get the job done. And there’s no one better at defending American values than Homelander. Don’t listen to anarchists and the lamestream media, this country is PROSPERING! Happy Independence Day, and thank you, Homelander!”

People who watch the show decided, “Heck, why not?” and joined in on the joke while pretending to be on Homelander’s side after his breakup with Starlight. As fans know, however, Annie January is the one who torched Homelander while quitting The Seven and exposing their leader’s real nature to citizens of The Boys universe.

I’m not even American and yet Homelander has always been MY hero. The hate he’s getting just saddens me tbh, we should be celebrating an idol to look up to, not a liar causing trouble. — Jayden (@drsoap8) July 5, 2022

Can’t belive Starlight was trying to ruin Homelanders reputation right before July 4th, jealousy really is something — Craig (@CS11__) July 4, 2022

I love Homelander. I believe Homelander. but i don't know the thing what Starlight says is true or not.

Should I believe Homelander? — りつねぐ (@soraiyu) July 4, 2022

Yeah, I saw Starlight’s latest footage. She’s not only right about Homelander, but WTF did he do to Supersonic????? HE killed him??! — Babsie Wolf (@Babsiwuff) July 4, 2022

Address the homelander killing supersonic accusation that I was shocked and saddened to hear whilst watching starlight’s Instagram live 🫣 — ✞ (@Viypa_) July 4, 2022

where is Queen Maeve? Surely she should be feeling better by now? Bring her out for a july 4th appearance to prove evil Starlight is lying??? — 🤬 (@itsaspirational) July 4, 2022

HERO OF OUR NATION 😍 HOMELANDER ILY RAISE MY KIDS — Granbe ⚡️ (@GranbeFN) July 4, 2022

His unwavering loyalty and dedication to protecting us even though we don't deserve it, even though we are worthless in comparison with his Godliness, is a true inspiration of how we as a people should be. We see you, Homelander, and we love you! — home_b0ys (@home_b0ys) July 4, 2022

Not everyone was onboard for the holiday spirit, and here’s an enormously valid point (note: not an actual response to Vought) from Joanna Robinson of The Ringer.

How I used to think about America/the 4th as a kid vs how I think about it now. pic.twitter.com/vtvbNW8cdX — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 4, 2022

And there were people who pushed back at the Vought tweet, too.

Look what he did to my uncle pic.twitter.com/DnvAFFF1nv — newton (@Angry_af_on_u) July 4, 2022