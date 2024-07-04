We’ll talk about poor Hughie’s ongoing troubles soon, but Firecracker has been waiting for her “glory,” and it’s Fourth of July week, so she gets to lead. Don’t worry, her victory will probably be brief because Homelander is a fickle beast, and at any given time, plenty of other Supes (other than A-Train, who is over it) and humans would turn themselves inside out for the mega villain. He has options, although surely, his time will eventually run out, too.

The Boys is traipsing through its penultimate season with the usual gross-out humor mixed with social satire. Over the past few weeks, Homelander went home and essentially killed everybody who surrounded him in childhood, and Hughie’s life continued to be hell that doesn’t let up this week in the “Dirty Business” episode. Petition for a nice trip to Aruba for Hughie? Yes.

How Low Will Firecracker Go?

The answer to that question: she will go as low as possible and perhaps even die in the process. In Firecracker’s eyes, however, she’s made an incredible amount of progress with Homelander, which of course, is a satiric take on the cheerleading, gun-toting certain MAGA congress-types who profess their undying loyalty no matter what their leader does. Firecracker is, honest to god, now voluntarily lactating to fulfill Homelander’s milk fetish, and she only had to risk her health (by taking a regimen of drugs that “enlarges the heart just a tiny little bit”) to get there. Suddenly, the far-right nightmare is Homelander’s favorite member of the Seven, even above Sister Sage.

This gave the audience the very bizarre visual of seeing Homelander splashed in the face with breast milk, followed by his surprise and absolute pleasure. Then things got weirder with him lounging on a couch as she nursed him. Yup, The Boys does not disappoint when it comes to spectacle, but if Firecracker thinks that this will win Homie’s favor forever, she’s clearly deluded. That’s especially the case because I have a hunch that Cate will eventually be a part of The Seven, and nobody kisses Homelander’s tush with as much convincing fervor as the female Gen V recruit. Again, I feel like Sam is simply going along with the ride because it’s a less excruciating experience than Godolkin University gave him, but Cate has 110% drunk the Homelander Kool-Aid.

In other words, enjoy this moment, Firecracker. Despite the extreme show of allegiance and devotion, you’ll explode or fizzle out due to Homelander’s voluntary lack of object permanence and — let’s face it — psychopathy.

Oh, Hughie

Where to start? He’s been endlessly traumatized since the opening moments of the series, and Hughie lost his dad last week. There’s no time to mourn, however, because this week, he has to spend the majority of his onscreen time in Tek Knight’s dungeon. There, Hughie experiences Ashley’s pee-soaked form of domination before Tek Knight’s obsession with holes almost ends Hughie’s life. There was a nice little moment when Starlight and Kimiko came to the rescue and wired Tek Knight’s money to Black Lives Matter, which turned out to be the ultimate torture for him.

After the dust settled, Hughie revealed that he is very much “not fine” (dude had a family tragedy, and then he was directed by Tek Knight to take off his pants and fart into a chocolate cake, so yes, therapy could be useful), and he could really use a time out one of these days. That day is not today. Or tomorrow. Or anytime in the next few weeks.