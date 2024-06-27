The Boys spoilers will obviously be found below.

The Boys began with Hughie’s trauma — A-Train zooming right through Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin, while he kissed her on the street, soon to realize that he was holding her hands in front of her liquified bod — and it never really let up from there. And if you’re reading this, then you damn well know that Hughie is the character who is still always most likely to end up like this:

That poor whale. Of course, that moment happened in the second season, and the world has moved onto the fourth season. Last week, the show went all in on Homelander’s not-so-sweet homecoming, and now, things are starting to come full circle for Hughie on a hard-hitting emotional note. I warned y’all at review time that things get rough for him this season. The show hasn’t had their last word on that issue (and my goodness, Jack Quaid is down for the challenge), but few things could hit harder for Hughie than this sight:

Yup, that’s Hughie Sr. with Simon Pegg doing the acrobatic honors. This ^^^ horror took place after Hughie toyed with the idea of injecting his dad with Compound V. He pulled that punch, but Hughie’s mom seized that chance, and “Supe” Dad was born. This did not go well. Not only could Hughie Sr. not control his new powers, but those abilities strongly resembled those of A-Train, which is an all-too-direct reference to the speedy and brutal killing of Robin. And ironically, A-Train had actually (and finally) started to make amends with Hughie by snagging the drug, but dammit, Hughie cannot win.

As a result, Hughie Sr. commits various forms of homicide (mainly manslaughter but at least one straight-up murder by ripping out a vital organ of a security guard) while going berserk and being unable to figure out what the hell is happening after being jolted out of death and teleporting into chaos. The decision was then made, after Hughie calms him down, that dad should receive a lethal injection. That led to a rare, bittersweetly beautiful moment on The Boys, where tenderness ruled but only for a few moments:

This is perhaps the most straight-up honest exchange that we’ve ever seen on The Boys and a nice way to bring the show back down to earth, to remind the world that real human concerns exist behind this show’s super-inappropriate moments and Homelander fancying a creamy milkshake. Of course, the episode kept the other characters’ mayhem flying at warp speed, leading Hughie’s plight to feel even more dizzying.