The Boys has been judiciously expanding thus far with a Diabolical appetizer and the successful Gen V spinoff, which will ride for a second season. The main series will return sometime this year with Season 4, although an official return date hasn’t been publicized yet. As well, a Mexico-set series will materialize sometime in the next few years, although yeah, what about that fourth season?

Well, there still isn’t a precise release date on the calendar. However, (probably) good news has (allegedly) surfaced via ComicBook, which points towards Hollywood North Buzz, a website that keeps track of filming in the Toronto area: “The Boys will be back in Toronto this Spring and Summer to shoot season 5.”

Reportedly, the series will film in Toronto from April through August, and reading between the lines, we can guess that Amazon is dropping each season of this IP in succession. We already know that The Boys Season 4 will pick up mere days after the events of the Gen V finale. Ideally, they will have cranked Homelander back into the sky again (Antony Starr just loves that), and then we might see Gen V and The Boys complete another round before The Boys: Mexico makes it to air/streaming.

Plenty of superhero satire to look forward to, in other words.

Or this could all be untrue, who knows? Only Homelander.

(Via Comic Book & Hollywood North Buzz)