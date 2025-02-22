The Boys and Gen V have worked out a symbiotic relationship, wherein viewers don’t need to watch both shows to enjoy either selection, but seriously, if you enjoy one, you’d dig the other. Prime Video/Amazon’s superhero-skewering shows continue to soar in popularity even while the MCU and DCU work to get their groove back, and Eric Kripke has Vought Rising on the horizon, too. Let’s zero in on what we can expect from The Boys‘ fifth and final season.

Plot

For starters, things will get bloody and gruesome. Jack Quaid has provided Instagrammed evidence of Hughie absolutely drenched in bodily fluids, and he should be forgiven for hitting caps lock because, well, look at that picture: “WORK’S BEEN GOING GREAT, YOU GUYS!”

Plot, though? C’mon. Showrunner Eric Kripke has admitted that even he isn’t sure about the precise plot of the fifth season, which started filming last year after Thanksgiving. He has, however, stressed that this isn’t unusual for the series, especially after the fourth season finale had to scrap its title, “Assassination Run,” due to certain current events. And the series as a whole must (again) successfully satirize the world that we live in, and that world has grown has increasingly absurd as the show has evolved.

The Boys‘ fourth season managed to pull off the delicate balance of also entertaining, even as the real-life parallels were at-times uncomfortable. So here’s what Kripke told Forbes about how every character’s climax has been in the writers’ “back pocket for a while,” and “the main bones of it stays pretty similar,” but the fifth season’s scripts are very much in flux:

“They’re about half-written. I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the “Me Too” movement broke in the middle of the season and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we’re sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what’s happening in the world. So, that doesn’t really scare us. That’s pretty par for the course. You’re always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we’re used to changing things as the world changes.

Of course, the final season does have many known threads to resolve. Not only must Starlight, A-Train, and possibly Ashley work to free Hughie, MM, Kimiko, and Frenchie, but Butcher and Kessler are in the wind with their own weapon of mass destruction. Additionally, Sister Sage will likely still be maneuvering for Homelander (because it’s fun, not because she is loyal to him), who is now the de facto president and has confined his enemies.

Yet Starlight’s abilities have returned, and she appears to be more powerful than ever. Also, Homelander will be compromised by his own self-hatred, and even obliterating the source of his childhood trauma hasn’t changed anything about the way that he operates, as Kripke told Variety: