The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke will drop the plot armor, meaning there will be plenty of death, for the Prime Video/Amazon show’s fifth and final season. Don’t expect this to stream anytime soon, however. The Boys was very upfront about its 2026 release window, but there is anticipation afoot because the cast surfaced in Toronto to begin filming during Thanksgiving week.

Proof immediately surfaced, including The Boys social media smartasses pouncing on Antony Starr’s fresh dye job by adding their take: “Blondie’s f*ckin back.” One question on fans’ minds, however, is whether Jessie T. Usher would return as A-Train, who had split from The Seven and went into the wind. Concerns had already existed about his survival, especially considering his unlikely yet profound redemption arc, and perhaps the happiest ending that any Supe can receive (see Queen Maeve) is to simply go into hiding.

Will Dominque McElligott be back as Queen Maeve (hopefully not)? Let Maeve be happy, and she’s not our subject for today: