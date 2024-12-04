The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke will drop the plot armor, meaning there will be plenty of death, for the Prime Video/Amazon show’s fifth and final season. Don’t expect this to stream anytime soon, however. The Boys was very upfront about its 2026 release window, but there is anticipation afoot because the cast surfaced in Toronto to begin filming during Thanksgiving week.
Proof immediately surfaced, including The Boys social media smartasses pouncing on Antony Starr’s fresh dye job by adding their take: “Blondie’s f*ckin back.” One question on fans’ minds, however, is whether Jessie T. Usher would return as A-Train, who had split from The Seven and went into the wind. Concerns had already existed about his survival, especially considering his unlikely yet profound redemption arc, and perhaps the happiest ending that any Supe can receive (see Queen Maeve) is to simply go into hiding.
Will Dominque McElligott be back as Queen Maeve (hopefully not)? Let Maeve be happy, and she’s not our subject for today:
Will A-Train Be Back In The Boys Season 5?
He sure will. Jessie T. Usher is in Toronto for production. Despite Vought International explaining A-Train’s absence as being “deployed overseas effective immediately,” Usher has been front and center with the cast. This includes a group dinner image posted by Starr and a cookie-filled photo (with Karen Fukuhara and Laz Alonso) posted by Usher himself.
Whether or not the Speediest Supe will kill Homelander (and let’s get real — several characters want to kill Homelander) hasn’t been revealed, but hopefully, he will at least figure prominently into a plan to do so. An A-Train and Ashley team-up could still work for such a task, but if it happens, the honor seems more likely to fall upon Hughie after the sheer hell that Kripke has put him through.
Perhaps somewhere, A-Train and Starlight are circling their wagons together after the vigilantes got dragged off into detention camps while Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” reverberated in the background (good musical selection).
If so, we won’t see it happen until 2026. Gen V will hold the torch next year for a second season with Vought Rising‘s release date remaining nebulous.