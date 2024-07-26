Did You Want Another ‘The Boys’ Spin Off? It’s Happening

The Boys recently crushed souls with a jam-packed season finale, and now, the audience awaits the second season of Gen V along with word of whether Cate and Sam will head back from the main series to resume being the “Guardians of Godolkin.” A fifth season of The Boys will follow to tie up the Homelander-Butcher rivalry, and that isn’t all that Eric Kripke (as based upon Garth Ennis) and the writers’ rooms wrote. Another spin off has been greenlit by Amazon.

This isn’t in reference to the reported The Boys: Mexico spin off (supposedly starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna) but a completely different show that will feature Soldier Boy and Stormfront. Of course, the latter died after being burnt to a crisp in The Boys second-season finale, and the former resurfaced (in stasis) in the fourth-season finale. And unlike with the Mexico spin off, which Kripke recently revealed is actually “a while away” from an official greenlight, the two early Vought Supes’ spin off — called Vought Rising — is fully on the way as a prequel.

Soldier Boy himself, Jensen Ackles, made the announcement on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, via Entertainment Weekly:

Ackles teased that the new series “will be a lurid pulp prequel set in New York City at the dawn of the ‘50s about the humble beginnings of the Vought Corporation.” Ackles will be joined by another former star of The Boys: Aya Cash, who will be reprising her role as Stormfront in the series. Although Stormfront was initially presented as a new member of the Seven, she was actually a long-lived Nazi and the very first subject of Frederick Vought’s superpower serum Compound V. So it makes sense that she would be a factor in this new ‘50s-set series

Additionally, Soldier Boy, who also made a Gen V cameo, will apparently wake up in The Boys‘ final season, so now, we can wonder whether he will be the Supe to kill Homelander. His resurgence will be music to Supernatural fans’ ears, since it’s likely that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will still be visible as Joe Kessler/Butcher’s Devil Inside, and they can have a perpetual reunion party with Kripke.

Aya Cash, as well, was pumped. She surfaced in a video clip for the SDCC audience to declare, “We’ve got everything from Judy Garland to Joe McCarthy. How? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. But I have read it, and it’s really really good.” And very intriguing.

(Via EW)