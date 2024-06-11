The Boys
Amazon
TV

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Has Announced A Definitive End To The Superhero Skewering Series

The Boys has been going hard since 2019 while beginning with a trauma and never ceasing to shock, including much of what transpires in Season 4, which arrives this week with the show’s best storytelling yet. Still, it’s always worth remembering that this show skewers superhero films, which are especially guilty of doing one thing that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is choosing to avoid. And that would be letting the party run too long, which would be akin to the MCU pelting its audience with so many TV shows and movies that the audience grew exhausted.

To preface this discussion, it’s worth noting that Kripke — who helmed Supernatural for five out of fifteen seasons and likely knows the drill — called attention to speculation after social media construed a “no comment” response as a “tease” that The Boys would keep going as long as possible. “Trust me please. I got this,” he posted on X/Twitter.

With the fourth season due to arrive this week, Kripke decided that there was no time like now to reveal that this will be the penultimate season. He also gave a wink and a nod to getting “the final OK from Vought” before making his revelation: “Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey … Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

Consider that the official word, and from there, Gen V (and eventually The Boys: Mexico) can carry the anti-Vought torch.

